PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The scene is glitzier and the stakes are winner-take-all.
Even as TCU begins preparation for the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the theme remains the same.
By this point, TCU knows it by heart.
To spell it out Aretha Franklin style: R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
After stunning Big Ten champion Michigan 51-45 in the CFP semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, Cinderella story TCU (13-1) now gets SEC power Georgia (14-0) in the CFP title game. The Bulldogs survived their first scare of the season, rallying to beat Ohio State 42-41 in the other CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Two stupidly entertaining semifinals has birthed the underfrog vs. the defending national champion.
Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite, oddsmakers also daring the public to bet on TCU.
Yep, it’s the same old song.
“I mean, you always have to fight for credibility,” first-year TCU coach Sonny Dykes said after the Michigan win. “It’s part of the deal. It’s part of what makes TCU great, though, is that they roll their sleeves up, they go to work, they figure out a way to do it.”
It’s been that way all season long for the Horned Frogs, who have maintained perspective after being dismissed and discounted countless times.
“We’re going to celebrate it,” said senior quarterback Max Duggan, who overcame poor throwing numbers against Michigan to account for four touchdowns. “Obviously, we’re excited, but we know we got a big one coming up.”
TCU — thought to be more of a finesse team that would have no chance against physical Michigan and its bulldozing award-winning offensive line — somehow dominated the line of scrimmage for long stretches. The Horned Frogs actually outrushed Michigan 263-186, which no one saw coming.
At times during the buildup to the game, the Wolverines seemed more focused on having a chance to avenge a 2021 playoff loss to Georgia than on the Horned Frogs. TCU noticed.
“I definitely would say we used it as a little bit of a motivation,” TCU linebacker Dee Winters said of the pregame talk. “We feel like the Big 12 is a very physical conference. We just wanted to come out and showcase what the Big 12 is all about.”
Georgia should be an even bigger challenge for TCU.
With a roster brimming with blue-chip recruits – outside of former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett — the Bulldogs are trying to be the first repeat national champion since the heyday of the Alabama dynasty in 2011 and ’12.
Until Saturday, all but one of Georgia’s victories had been by double figures. The Bulldogs sleepwalked through a 26-22 win over Missouri in the regular season.
Now that Georgia has dodged an upset, with Ohio State missing a last-second 50-yard field goal, don’t expect the Bulldogs to overlook TCU. Coach Kirby Smart, part of the Nick Saban coaching tree, sounded the alarm after the narrow escape.
“If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played [Saturday],” Smart said “We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”
While Georgia’s defense isn’t quite as dominant as the Pro Bowl starter set it featured in 2021, the offense is also ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring (39.4 points per game) and total yards (494.9 yards per game).
Bennett leads Georgia, completing 68.1% of his passes with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. After struggling for long stretches against Ohio State, he sparked the fourth-quarter comeback.
Not that the Horned Frogs are backing down after coming so far, after being picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, ahead of only West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas.
While Georgia’s tradition is rich, TCU’s only national championship came in 1938, when quarterback Davey O’Brien led a victory in the Sugar Bowl to finish an 11-0 season.
Dykes said the us-against-the-world attitude is not just limited to the football program but permeates the whole university
“I think we all have a chip on our shoulder,” Dykes said. “It’s part of the Horned Frog way. It’s just the way. And, again, that’s what makes the place special.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.