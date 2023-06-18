SMU

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee leads the Mustangs onto the field before a game against TCU last year at Ford Stadium in University Park.

 Elías Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

For a while now, it’s felt like a matter of when, not if, SMU would join the Pac-12. The same has been said about San Diego State, SMU’s West Coast counterpart as a top-tier, Group of Five expansion candidate.

The difference between the two is that the Aztecs might be making their move.

0
0
0
0
0