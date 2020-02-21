Tim Faison, a linebacker who played sparingly during his time at North Texas, will not return to the program next season.
Faison played in two games in 2019 and finished with one tackle. The Independence Community College transfer is in the NCAA's transfer portal.
Players in the portal have the opportunity to remove their name and return to their current school.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday afternoon that Faison will not continue his career with the Mean Green.
Faison was named in a USA Today report on college football players who have played after being disciplined for a sexual offense at another college. Faison was found responsible for inappropriately touching a female student in 2017 at Purdue, where he started his college career.
UNT officials were unaware of Faison's background and have since changed the school's policy for vetting athletes who transfer to the school.
Faison spent two seasons at UNT and played in 10 games in the 2018, when he posted two tackles and was credited with a quarterback hurry.