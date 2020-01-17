North Texas coach Seth Littrell will resume calling plays in 2020, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday morning as UNT's staff continued to take shape.
UNT is losing special teams coordinator Marty Biagi to Purdue. Littrell is targeting Tulsa offensive line coach Mike Bloesch and Argyle offensive coordinator Tate Wallis to join his offensive staff.
A source with knowledge of the situation said that the addition of Bloesch and Wallis is far from being official. Wallis was teaching class in Argyle on Friday morning.
A UNT spokesman said that an announcement of staff additions is not imminent.
FootballScoop first reported that Biagi was leaving UNT's staff and that Bloesch and Wallis are set to join the Mean Green's staff.
Littrell fired both offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett after last season and has been restocking his coaching staff the last few weeks.
All three of the coaches who held coordinator titles at UNT last season have now left the staff.
The question throughout the process was how Littrell would handle the play-calling duties. He spent a large chunk of his career as an offensive coordinator before coming to UNT.
Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell served as UNT's offensive coordinator and play-caller during Littrell's first season with the Mean Green in 2016 and remained in that capacity before leaving for Southern Cal after the 2018 campaign.
Littrell hired Reeder to replace Harrell. UNT struggled at times with Reeder calling the plays last season, when Littrell took over for a short time.
Wallis was an assistant coach at Baylor under former coach Art Briles, who was fired along with his staff amid a sexual assault scandal. Wallis landed at Arygle, where he's a member of Todd Rodgers staff.
Bloesch just completed his fifth season at Tulsa and his fourth as the team's offensive line coach.
Wallis helped Argyle average 51.9 points and 515.8 yards per game last season. Quarterback Bo Hogeboom threw for threw for 3,724 yards and 57 touchdowns, surpassing current UNT quarterback Austin Aune’s all-time school record for passing touchdowns.
Aune enters the 2020 season as one of the players competing to take over for record-setting quarterback Mason Fine, who graduated after last season.
If their hiring goes through, Wallis and Bloesch will be the second and third coaches to join UNT's staff. The Mean Green previously added Clint Bowen as their defensive coordinator.
Biagi spent the last three seasons on UNT's staff and saw his stock in coaching rise in the 2018 campaign when Keegan Brewer returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown after an elaborately designed trick play. Brewer faked a fair catch signal before breaking for the sideline and running untouched for a touchdown that helped spark the Mean Green in a 44-17 win.