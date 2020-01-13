Baily Tindell UNT softball

North Texas pitcher Bailey Tindell, center, celebrates with teammates during a game against UAB last season. UNT will face Team USA this spring.

 Colin Mitchell/UNT sports information

The North Texas softball team will face Team USA as part of the "Stand Beside Her Tour" leading up to the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

The game will be played on April 21 at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie.

"What an honor it is to play against Team USA," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said in a statement. "They are the best team in the world, and it is a great opportunity for us to compete against and learn from some of our game's best and most influential players."

UNT finished 34-19 in its first season under coach DeLong and tied with Louisiana Tech for  the regular-season Conference USA title. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

