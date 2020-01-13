The North Texas softball team will face Team USA as part of the "Stand Beside Her Tour" leading up to the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.
The game will be played on April 21 at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie.
"What an honor it is to play against Team USA," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said in a statement. "They are the best team in the world, and it is a great opportunity for us to compete against and learn from some of our game's best and most influential players."
UNT finished 34-19 in its first season under coach DeLong and tied with Louisiana Tech for the regular-season Conference USA title.