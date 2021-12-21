Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin remembers where the RedHawks were as a program when wide receiver Jack Sorenson and a host of other talented players were in the formative stages of their careers six years ago.
The RedHawks had hit one of the low points in program history after compiling a 4-26 record in Martin’s first 30 games in Mid-American Conference play after he arrived in 2014.
“We got blown out by anyone who could walk and chew gum,” Martin recalled recently. “That was not much fun to be a part of. That was when they joined us. I have an appreciation for their belief in us and Miami. Back then you were jumping on the Titanic.”
A whole lot has changed since for the RedHawks, who will take on North Texas on Thursday in the Frisco Football Classic at Toyota Stadium.
Miami went on a run that included four wins in a five-game span late in the season to earn its third bowl berth since those five sixth-year seniors arrived before the 2016 season. Miami won the MAC title in 2019 and has a 30-12 record in its last 42 conference games.
Miami will be looking for its first bowl win in those seniors’ careers when they take on UNT, another team that went on a late-season run to earn a bowl berth.
The Mean Green won five straight games to land a spot in a bowl game that pits teams that are 6-6 on the year.
“It will be a bittersweet ending to a really awesome six years here,” Sorenson said. “This will be an opportunity to create memories with a lot of guys who I have been here so long with. I’m excited. Any time you get to go on a trip and play a good team, there are memories made along the way.”
Miami enters its showdown with UNT motivated to bounce back from a tough loss to Kent State. The RedHawks needed a win in their regular season finale to capture in the MAC’s East Division title and earn a spot in the conference championship game.
Miami rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime before falling 48-47. The RedHawks elected to go for two after both teams scored on their possessions in overtime and came up short when Brett Gabbert’s pass was batted down.
“We didn’t want our last game to be Kent,” Sorenson said. “This gives us another opportunity to show what we have spent six years building.”
That growth process wasn’t always easy. Miami finished 5-7 in 2017 and was passed over for a bowl berth in 2018, despite finishing 6-6.
The RedHawks won the MAC title in 2019 but lost to Louisiana in the Lending Tree Bowl. Last season was cut to just three games by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It wasn’t like we snapped our fingers, and everything changed,” Martin said. “These guys have been through a lot.
“They got us back to the point where we are competing for conference championships year in and year out. We are a team that everyone respects as one of the top teams in the league. That is their legacy.”
Miami’s sixth-year seniors will look to add to that legacy by adding a bowl win to their resumes. Playing in Frisco will be a unique opportunity for several of them.
Senior defensive back Sterling Weatherford is among several Miami players who have never been to Texas.
“To have another opportunity with these guys who have become so close is pretty awesome,” Weatherford said. “Being able to get a bowl game is great. It’s about the experience. It’s a way for us to realize what we have accomplished and all the hard work that went into it.”
Martin credits Miami’s success largely to the way his players have responded to adversity though the years.
“Every time these kids have gotten knocked down, they have responded and gotten better,” Martin said. “They have taken losses with accountability and thought about what they need to do to improve.”
Miami is in a bowl game as a result. They’ll look to a small group of sixth-year seniors to guide the way against the Mean Green, just as they have throughout the season.
The challenge is one Sorenson is looking forward to.
“I came in as a freshman wanting to set a legacy and be a part of a team that is remembered,” Sorenson said. “This is my last chance to go out with a bowl win, which is something we haven’t done. It’s a chance to write an awesome conclusion to an awesome story.”