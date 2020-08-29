Chandler Anthony isn't done with college football just yet.
The offensive lineman left North Texas in the offseason, when a school official said he was departing to pursue other opportunities.
It now appears like that opportunity is playing with his younger brother at Oklahoma State. GoPokes, a website that covers OSU, is reporting that Anthony will join the Cowboys as a graduate transfer.
Anthony entered the transfer portal shortly after leaving UNT.
Hunter Anthony, a redshirt sophomore at OSU and Chandler Anthony's younger brother, started four games for the Cowboys last season and is expected to be a key part of their lineup moving forward.
OSU was looking for depth after losing Jacob Farrell and Bryce Bray, who were reportedly dismissed for a violation of team rules. OSU also lost two-year starter Dylan Galloway when he retired due to injuries.
Farrell subsequently landed at UNT, where he will sit out the upcoming season as a transfer.
Anthony was expected to contend for a starting job at tackle this season at UNT, which has spent the offseason rebuilding its offensive line. He will now compete for playing time and provide depth at OSU.
The Mean Green have not yet released their depth chart, but lined up with Manase Mose at center, Chris Cassidy and Anterrious Gray at guard and Jacob Brammer and Cole Brown at tackle during its final scrimmage of fall practice last week.
Mose and Brammer are the only returning starters in the group.
Anthony started one game last season, the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech.
"We have some depth and some youth on the offensive line," UNT coach Seth Littrell said this week. "We are nowhere near a finished product, but I feel better than any other year coming into the season."