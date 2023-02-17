Danny Suges fondly remembers his days playing baseball at North Texas in the 1980s.
The Fort Worth native hit a grand slam in a game against Lamar in 1985, his freshman season with a team that was quickly relegated to history when the school disbanded the program just three years later.
That experience is part of what led Suges to Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q at the crack of dawn this week to speak to the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club.
Suges and a handful of his former teammates and friends are determined to help bring baseball back to UNT, which fielded a team from 1984 to 1988.
The school has included adding a program in its long-term plans for years and made a few failed attempts to make the dream a reality.
Suges helped launch the Mean Green Baseball Project last fall. The group is advocating to anyone who will listen that UNT needs to make another run at reviving the program sooner rather than later.
“We put together an advocacy to make people aware that we don’t have baseball,” Suges said. “We have accomplished that. The community, student body and alumni want it.
“We don’t want it to be in 20 years. We want it to be in five years.”
Suges pointed to the importance of the time frame in that breakfast sales pitch.
“We want to be alive when they bring baseball back,” Suges said.
The group has printed T-shirts and brochures, started a website and raised $25,000 from supporters to help with their efforts.
That’s a tiny amount when compared to what UNT needs to add another program to its lineup of sports.
Jared Mosley made what UNT needs to add another program abundantly clear when he was introduced as the school’s new athletic director late last year.
The school has prioritized expanding the North Texas Athletic Center. The facility opened in 2005 and no longer meets the school’s needs.
“There’s a lot of things we can dream about as far as growth here at UNT, but the reality is we don’t have a building right now that would support the added positions,” Mosley said in his introductory press conference while talking in general terms about UNT adding programs to its lineup. “We don’t have facilities in strength and conditioning or academic support. We are busting at the seams.”
UNT needs to raise $20 million to $25 million to expand its athletic center. At that point, the school would need a baseball venue and would also need to address Title IX concerns related to gender equity by adding women’s sports.
Suges and Kevin McKinney, another member of the group, said they have been in contact with multiple groups that are interested building a baseball stadium in Denton. They believe UNT could end up sharing a park with a minor league baseball team or have a field that is a part of an entertainment complex.
“If we had a stadium, we could expedite the program after the athletic center is expanded,” McKinney said. “At that point, all you’d have to do is put in a small practice facility.”
All UNT needs is money, a lot of money.
The group is determined to help UNT come up with the funds it needs, starting with those required to expand the school’s athletic center. UNT has been working toward that goal the last few years.
“Once you get the athletic center done, you will see the ball roll pretty fast,” Suges said. “Everyone wants baseball at the university.”
The group is hoping to find one donor with the financial resources who could make their dreams a reality.
“If we get someone to donate $25 million, UNT won’t turn that down,” Suges said. “That’s our goal, to find that one big donor. We feel like we can find one in the next three to five years.”
In the meantime, the members of the Mean Green Baseball Project are trying to show that the UNT community would support a program.
Suges and McKinney passed out green fliers Wednesday asking those in attendance to pledge that they would purchase season tickets if UNT starts a program.
“We’re doing things behind the scenes with people who can help us build a team,” McKinney said. “Everyone we talked to wants baseball.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.