Jonathan Pickett received a text message from North Texas chief of staff Luke Walerius not too long ago.
The initial contact seemed a little out of the blue for the Las Vegas defensive end. Pickett was still on the recruiting market late and decided to listen to what a school halfway across the country had to say.
What the highly regarded senior heard helped the Mean Green add a key recruit to its class that is ranked No. 1 in Conference USA by 247Sports.
💯percent all in its go time UNT — Jonathan Pickett Jr (@picke14_jr) February 5, 2020
New UNT defensive coordinator Clint Bowen told Pickett the Mean Green would use a three-man front that requires larger defensive ends.
"Coach Bowen was looking for players who fit his scheme," Pickett said. "He broke down his defense, how I fit and where I will play.
"I'm a good fit for the end spot in the scheme. I also have the size for it."
Pickett is 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds.
UNT was among several schools that showed interest in Pickett late in the recruiting process. He committed to the Mean Green over Missouri, Washington State and Wyoming.
UNT made Pickett a priority in the late stages of putting together its recruiting class. The Mean Green lost two senior defensive ends, including LaDarius Hamilton, an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection.
"The whole coaching staff came out to Las Vegas for a visit," Pickett said. "We hit it off from the beginning."
Pickett has family in Dallas and Houston and believes he found the right fit when he committed to UNT, which is looking to rebuild its defense under Bowen.
UNT struggled last season while allowing 32.5 points per game on its way to a 4-8 finish. UNT coach Seth Littrell revamped his coaching staff in the offseason in an effort to get the program back on track.
Bowen served as UNT's defensive coordinator in 2011 and is one of five new assistant coaches who will be with the Mean Green when they open spring practice on March 16.
UNT is hoping those changes will pay off. Pickett won't be available for spring workouts but will arrive in Denton a short time later. He plans to move to UNT on May 29.
"I believe I can make an immediate impact," Pickett said. "It was important to me to some place where I can meet my goals in the next three or four years and also have a chance to play right away."