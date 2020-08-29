Chandler Anthony isn't done with football after all.
The offensive lineman spent four seasons at North Texas before leaving the program with a season of eligibility remaining this spring.
Anthony confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday that he will play this fall as a graduate transfer at Oklahoma State, where his younger brother, Hunter Anthony, is a key member of the Cowboys offensive line.
"I was ready to take the next step in my life and I felt like I had experienced everything I wanted to football wise at UNT," Anthony said. "But getting one more year with my brother was impossible to pass up."
Hunter Anthony is a redshirt sophomore at OSU. He started four games for the Cowboys last season and is expected to be a key part of their lineup moving forward.
OSU was looking for depth after losing Jacob Farrell and Bryce Bray, who were reportedly dismissed for a violation of team rules. OSU also lost two-year starter Dylan Galloway when he retired due to injuries.
Farrell subsequently landed at UNT, where he will sit out the upcoming season as a transfer.
Anthony was expected to contend for a starting job at tackle this season at UNT, which has spent the offseason rebuilding its offensive line. He will now compete for playing time and provide depth at OSU.
The Mean Green have not yet released their depth chart, but lined up with Manase Mose at center, Chris Cassidy and Anterrious Gray at guard, and Jacob Brammer and Cole Brown at tackle during its final scrimmage of fall practice last week.
Mose and Brammer are the only returning starters in the group.
Anthony started one game last season, the Mean Green's loss to Louisiana Tech.
"We have some depth and some youth on the offensive line," UNT coach Seth Littrell said this week. "We are nowhere near a finished product, but I feel better than any other year coming into the season."