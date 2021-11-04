North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell spoke this week of all the great aspects of her team facing crosstown rival TWU in an annual exhibition.
Mitchell pointed to putting on a show for fans of both programs as perhaps the biggest benefit.
UNT got something extra and a bit unexpected on Thursday at the Super Pit — a test from their neighbors who compete on the Division II level.
The Pioneers took a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter before UNT stormed back for a 76-62 win in its final tune-up for its season opener against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma next week.
UNT enters the season with high expectations after setting a program record with 10 wins in Conference USA play last season on its way to a 13-7 finish and took a small step toward preparing to meet them.
“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Mitchell said of the test TWU presented. “It’s the hometown rivalry game. That is what happens. They bring their best. We have to make sure we bring ours. They came and did what they wanted to do and made it a game.”
TWU threatened to do a whole lot more than that after Ashley Ingram hit a layup early in the fourth quarter to put the Pioneers up 55-53.
UNT had a 10-point lead in the third quarter before going more than five minutes without scoring. Quincy Noble ended the drought with a layup that tied the game at 55-55 and sparked a 16-3 run that helped UNT put the game away.
“Our intensity went up,” Noble said. “Coach Mitchell got on us. We were giving up buckets we shouldn’t have. It’s a game we will take lessons from.”
Noble scored 14 points in her first action since being named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in C-USA and was one of four UNT players who finished in double figures.
Fellow guard Jazion Jackson led UNT with 16 points. Aly Gamez added 14 points to give UNT three guards in double figures.
Tommisha Lampkin contributed 13 points and five rebounds.
The game marked Gamez’s debut with UNT. She transferred in from Fresno State in the offseason.
“I love it here and love playing with my teammates,” Gamez said. “They are the absolute best. It’s been fun so far.”
TWU coach Beth Jillson also saw some positive signs from her team that was facing a higher level of competition than it normally sees.
“It’s about taking a step forward and playing a quality team like UNT,” Jillson said. “I don’t know if we will see anyone as athletic as them in our conference. One of our keys was to not get sped up and to keep our poise. I was happy with what I saw.”
Jillson was particularly happy with the way TWU started the game. The Pioneers led 16-6 after hitting their first four shots from 3-point range.
Sadie Moyer hit the first and last of those shots in the run for TWU. The sophomore guard went on to score a game-high 21 points.
“We had to make some adjustments with our on-ball defense and take those away and contest those shots more,” Mitchell said. “We did a pretty good job with that.”
UNT worked its way back into the game with 9-0 run and took its first lead since the opening moments early in the second quarter on a Keira Neal layup that put the Mean Green up 22-20. UNT pushed its lead to 39-25 late in the first half on Gamez’s second 3.
TWU didn’t go away easily, but UNT came up with enough plays late to pull out the win and build a little momentum heading into its season opener.
“We are never satisfied,” Gamez said. “We have areas we need to improve in.
“A win is a win.”
North Texas 76, TWU 62
TWU – M. Woods 1-3 0-0 3, Tac 2-5 0-0 4, King 6-10 5-6 18, Moyer 5-12 9-10 21, B. Woods 2-10 0-0 5, Huffman 0-2 0-0 0, Ingram 4-9 2-2 10, Obineke 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 0-2 1-2 1, Hines 0-0 0-0 0, Gaydon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 17-20 62.
NORTH TEXAS – Lampkin 5-7 3-8 13, Townley 3-5 1-2 7, Noble 6-14 1-2 14, Jackson 5-9 6-6 16, Gamez 4-8 4-4 14, Neal 1-1 2-3 4, Mallard 2-6 0-2 4, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Mims 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0, Cleary 0-2 0-0 0, Callahan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-27 76.
|TWU
|20
|9
|22
|11
|-- 62
|North Texas
|20
|19
|14
|23
|-- 76
Three-point goals – TWU 5-16 (M. Wood 1-1, King 1-2, Moyer 2-6, B. Woods 1-4, Huffman 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Freeman 0-1) UNT 3-15 (Noble 1-6, Jackson 0-3, Gamez 2-4, Cleary 0-2) Rebounds – TWU 32 (Tac 12) UNT 38 (Townley 6) Assists – TWU 9 (Tac 3) UNT 13 (two tied, 4) Total fouls – TWU 24, UNT 21. A – NA.