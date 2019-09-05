The North Texas men's basketball team will travel to face Virginia Commonwealth in a nonconference game on Nov. 8.
UNT is in the late stages of finalizing its schedule. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday night that VCU is on the Mean Green's schedule.
UNT previously announced that it will host Oklahoma on Dec. 5 at the Super Pit.
VCU finished 25-8 and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season. UNT posted a 21-12 record, its second straight season with at least 20 wins.