Grant McCasland coaches North Texas during a win over Florida International during the Conference USA tournament in Frisco last season. UNT will face VCU in November.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The North Texas men's basketball team will travel to face Virginia Commonwealth in a nonconference game on Nov. 8.

UNT is in the late stages of finalizing its schedule. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday night that VCU is on the Mean Green's schedule.

UNT previously announced that it will host Oklahoma on Dec. 5 at the Super Pit.

VCU finished 25-8 and advanced to the NCAA tournament last season. UNT posted a 21-12 record, its second straight season with at least 20 wins.

