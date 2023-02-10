Key returners: Ikaika Ragsdale (Junior, 6-0, 216), Qualon Farrar (Sophomore, 5-6, 190), BK Jackson (Sophomore, 5-11, 220), Isaiah Johnson (Junior, 6-0, 216), Oscar Adaway III (Junior, 6-0, 222), Ayo Adeyi (Junior, 5-7, 197)
Key losses: Preston Landis (transferred to Texas A&M)
Newcomers: None
Biggest unanswered question: How will UNT divide carries in 2023?
UNT has been loaded at running back since Patrick Cobbs, one of the all-time greats at the position at the school, got his footing guiding ball carriers at his alma mater.
DeAndre Torrey excelled under Cobbs before Ragsdale, Johnson and Adeyi picked up where he left off.
Adeyi led UNT with 807 rushing yards last season, when Ragsdale added 755 and Adaway 583 in nine games before missing the rest of the season due to injury.
UNT was so deep at the position, it didn’t feel the need to go out and spend a scholarship on a running back.
Cobbs has always found a way to divide carries among a talented batch of players. There is some question as to how Adaway will bounce back from missing the end of last season and how carries will be divided up.
That’s about the only question UNT has heading into the offseason.
Why 2023 production could be better: All of UNT’s key running backs from last season are returning. There’s no reason to think that they won’t continue to develop physically and improve as players.
Each back in the rotation offers something a little different. Adeyi is a home run threat, while Johnson and Ragsdale are a little better in short-yardage situations.
The combination of their talents makes the group tough to deal with for opponents.
Why 2023 production could be worse: One of the few potential pitfalls for UNT’s running backs is the injury bug.
There’s no telling if Adaway will be 100% heading into spring practice. An injury or two could cut into UNT’s depth.
Even if that happens, Cobbs always seems to have another great player in the pipeline.
Overall outlook: UNT has long been known for its running backs. Cobbs played in the NFL. Jeff Wilson is still playing for the Miami Dolphins.
The Mean Green have a whole new generation of backs who have powered their offense for the last couple of seasons and are back for 2023.
There’s no reason to think the group won’t be one of UNT’s biggest strengths again.
