North Texas lost several key players to graduation after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2019.
The departure of record-setting quarterback Mason Fine has drawn most of the attention, justifiably so. But when it comes to overall numbers, the Mean Green's offensive line is the spot on UNT's roster that is undergoing the biggest overhaul heading into the 2020 season.
The Mean Green lost four seniors who combined to start 38 games in 2019.
The task of rebuilding UNT's front will fall largely to Mike Bloesch, who took over as the Mean Green's offensive line coach in the offseason.
We turn our attention to that group today as part of our ongoing look at UNT's roster on a position-by-position basis heading into spring practice.
Key returnees: Manase Mose, junior; Jacob Brammer, junior; Brian Parrish, junior; Daxton Byers, redshirt freshman; Jordan Redfearn, sophomore; Chris Cassidy, redshirt freshman; John Brunner, redshirt freshman; Logan Davis, sophomore; Chad Hickson, senior; Cole Brown, sophomore; Nathaniel Herrera, junior; Dazion Carroll, sophomore
Newcomers: Anterrious Gray, junior; Teeshaun Turpin, junior; Dane Jackson, freshman; Erik Williams, freshman; Kade Bond, freshman; Jett Duncan, freshman
Biggest unanswered question: UNT's offensive line was far from its biggest strength last season, but there is no doubt the Mean Green lost some solid players up front. Elex Woodworth was a force for UNT for years and was a second-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior. Center Sosaia Mose was a three-year starter and an honorable mention All-C-USA selection as a junior in 2018.
Sosaia Mose started all 12 games for UNT last season. Woodworth started 10, while fellow seniors D'Andre Plantin and Thomas Preston each started eight.
One of the biggest questions for UNT's program heading into 2020 is how it replaces those players. The Mean Green really need Turpin and Gray, a pair of junior college transfers, to be ready to play right away. UNT also needs some of its young players to show that they are ready to step in.
The question is if those players come through like UNT needs them to.
Why 2020 production could be better: While it seems unlikely, there is a chance UNT's plan to rebuild its offensive line will come off without a hitch.
Manse Mose is a solid C-USA player with the potential to become a force in the league.
UNT won a head-to-head battle with C-USA rival UTSA to land Turpin. Both Turpin and Gray come to UNT with college experience from their time in the JC ranks.
The Mean Green also have recruited some quality high school offensive line prospects over the last few years. Some of those players have had time to develop at UNT and could be ready to contribute in a big way this fall.
Brammer was hurt for a big portion of last season but has starting experience.
Why 2020 production could be worse: Replacing two starters from an offensive line can be tough for a team. UNT is essentially replacing the entire unit other than Manase Mose.
And the Mean Green will have a new assistant working with the group in Bloesch.
That is a whole lot of turnover for a single offseason. UNT has some young players with potential, but neither of its key transfers were highly recruited.
The whole situation doesn't seem overly promising.
Overall outlook: Replacing Fine is UNT's biggest concern heading into the 2020 season. Finding a way to rebuild up front offensively is No. 2 on the Mean Green's list of concerns.
UNT lost one of the best players on its roster in Woodworth and enters the offseason looking for what amounts to an entirely new lineup.
There is some talent on the roster. The question is how quickly those players develop under Bloesch.
UNT ranked eighth in C-USA with 26 sacks allowed and struggled up front at times last season. The Mean Green are hoping to be better this fall, but piecing together a unit that plays as well as the veteran group UNT fielded last year would be a big win for the Mean Green.
