The North Texas softball team announced the addition of graduate transfer pitcher Gigi Wall on Friday.
Wall went 2-2 with a 2.02 ERA at Texas Tech this spring before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The Oklahoma native posted a 79-5 record and was a key part of two NAIA national championship teams at Oklahoma City University before transferring to Texas Tech.
Wall is the second graduate transfer to join UNT in the offseason. The Mean Green previously announced the addition of former Texas outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian.
UNT tied for the Conference USA regular season title in 2019 and was off to a 19-5 start this spring before the remainder of the season was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.