Updated: March 4, 2023 @ 8:02 pm
North Texas forward Abou Ousmane celebrates after scoring an alley-oop on Saturday afternoon during a win over Western Kentucky at the Super Pit.
UNT Athletics reporter
Final: North Texas 67, Western Kentucky 33
Where UNT stands: UNT tied the program record for wins in a season set last season when it improved to 25-6. The Mean Green are the second seed in next week’s Conference USA tournament.
Now what?: UNT will find out late tonight who it will face in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored a game-high19 points to lead UNT to the win.
Say what?:
“On senior day you don’t always get games like this. To be able to honor these guys in front of a tremendous crowd. The way we were able to separate at the end and celebrate made it a great day.”
-- Grant McCasland on UNT’s win
Our take: UNT sent its seniors out in style. The Mean Green honored those players before the game, including Perry.
We went in depth on what Perry had to say about his future on our game story. He has one year of eligibility remaining and could return to UNT or transfer.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
