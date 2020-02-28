North Texas encountered a host of problems on its way to a 4-8 finish in 2019.
The Mean Green's struggles on defense were the biggest. UNT allowed 32.5 points per game and didn't make nearly enough game-changing plays on the defensive side of the ball.
UNT will need to improve dramatically to get to where it wants to go this fall, and that means playing better up front.
We turn our attention to the Mean Green's chances to reach that goal while looking at their defensive line as part of our on-going rundown of UNT's roster on a position-by-position basis heading into spring practice.
Key returnees: DT Dion Novil, senior; DT Dayton LeBlanc, sophomore; DE Caleb Colvin, senior; DE Asher Frow, senior; DT Jimmy Walker, redshirt freshman; DT Kenneth Dotson, redshirt freshman; DT Bryse Burris, junior; Jake Jones, sophomore
Key losses: LaDarius Hamilton, Darrian McMillan, Tuulau Saafi, Bryce English
Newcomers: DE Davontae McCrae, sophomore; DE Jonathan Pickett, freshman; DE Kortlin Rausaw, freshman; DT Ta'Shoyn Johnson, freshman
Biggest unanswered question: UNT lost one of its most-important playmakers on defense, not to mention one of its top players overall, in Hamilton.
Hamilton started all season at defensive end and finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. He was UNT's only player invited to this week's NFL scouting combine.
The loss of Hamilton is an even bigger problem for the Mean Green when one considers that McMillan and Saafi were also seniors in 2019. The trio combined to start all but three games at defensive end.
Colvin is the only defensive end UNT has returning who started a game in 2019.
UNT saw that problem coming and went out and signed McCrae, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College who began his career at North Carolina State. The Miami native was briefly committed to Mississippi State before signing with UNT.
The Mean Green are betting that McCrae and a few highly regarded freshmen can fill the void left by Hamilton and the hand full of other key contributors who left the program after last season.
Why 2020 production could be better: UNT went all-in on signing prospects who could make an impact in 2020 and down the line on its defensive line.
McCrae is a high-end talent who has the potential to quickly develop into an impact player at the Conference USA level. Pickett and Rausaw were among UNT's top-rated high school signees and have the ability to contribute right away.
UNT also has two solid C-USA level interior defensive linemen returning in Dion Novil and and Dayton LaBlanc. Novil finished with 61 tackles and 13 tackles for loss last season, while LeBlanc added 30 tackles.
If UNT's incoming recruits are as good as the Mean Green hope they are and the interior of its defensive line progresses due to experience, the team's line could turn out to be a strength.
Why 2020 production could be worse: Replacing Hamilton is not going to be easy. The senior attracted a lot of attention last season.
Every team in college football has high hopes for its top prospects. Not many of those prospects are impact players right away. Even fewer play at the level of a proven commodity like Hamilton immediately.
UNT is likely to take a significant step back at defensive end this season. The Mean Green won't improve if that happens.
Overall outlook: UNT has a couple of solid players returning on the interior of its defensive line in Novil and LeBlanc and a defensive end who was in the rotation last season in Colvin.
Those players give UNT a solid base to build from. Outside of those veterans, the Mean Green are pinning their hopes on a host of highly regarded recruits.
That is far from a sure bet. UNT also has a new defensive line coach in Eric Mathies.
How a rebuilt line working under a new assistant coach performs is a huge question heading into 2020.
It would be a big win for UNT to put together a solid unit, especially after losing Hamilton.
