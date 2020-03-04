North Texas is looking to rebuild at several positions heading into the 2020 season following a 4-8 finish last fall.
UNT's defensive backfield was not hit quite as hard by graduation as its offensive line, but there is little doubt the Mean Green have some questions to answer in their secondary when they open spring practice later this month.
Three of UNT's top five tackles last season were senior defensive backs, including Khairi Muhammad. The safety finished his career with 244 tackles and was a key leader of a defensive backfield that included fellow seniors in safety Taylor Robinson, cornerback Nick Harvey and nickle Jameel Moore.
UNT has brought on several talented players over the last few years who will have to fill the voids those players left, including cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and safety Makyle Sanders.
We turn our attention to that group today as part of our ongoing look at UNT's roster heading into spring practice on a position-by-position basis.
Key returnees: CB Cam Johnson, senior; CB Quinn Whitlock, junior; CB DeShawn Gaddie, sophomore; S Alex Morris, junior; CB Dorian Morris, redshirt freshman; S Keelan Crosby, sophomore; S LeAndre Davis, sophomore; CB Jevin Murray, redshirt frehsman; S Upton Stout, freshman; CB BJ Lewis, redshirt freshman; S Preston Buchanan, sophomore; CB Jahvon Millard, sophomore; CB Javier Neal, sophomore
Key losses: CB Nick Harvey, S Taylor Robinson, S Jameel Moore, S Dominique Harrison
Newcomers: S Garnett Burke, freshman; S Upton Stout, freshman; S Jordan Nichols, freshman; CB Tavorice Weaver, freshman
Biggest unanswered question: One of the encouraging developments for UNT's program over the last few seasons was coach Seth Littrell's decision to put a greater emphasis on his recruiting operation. That decision paid off when the Mean Green started recruiting at a higher level and brought in a series of highly rated players.
Some of UNT's top-rated singnees of the last two cycles were defensive backs. The Mean Green really need those players to make an impact this season in their defensive backfield.
The question is if they are ready.
Why 2020 production could be better: UNT did lose several starters after last season, but none of them were stars in Conference USA. The Mean Green didn't have a defensive back among the 26 named to the all-conference team that included a first team, second team and honorable mention list.
The departure of those veteran players could clear the way for a host of talented newcomers who have waited for their turn and developed over the last couple of seasons.
One could argue that Gaddie is among the best signees UNT has landed in Littrell's tenure. Fellow cornerback Dorrian Morris and safety Alex Morris were also highly regarded.
If those players come through, there is a chance the Mean Green could take a step forward in their secondary.
Why 2020 production could be worse: There is no substitute for experience in college football, and UNT just lost of ton of it in its defensive backfield.
Littrell often called Muhammad one of the smartest players he has ever coached. Harvey had SEC experience after playing at Texas A&M and South Carolina.
The players UNT brought in to replace those veterans are all highly regarded, but the vast majority of them also played sparingly or redshirted last season. If they were that much better than the experienced players UNT had, they would have played last season.
Replacing three players who combined to finish with 195 tackles last season in Muhammad, Harvey and Robinson is not going to be easy.
Overall outlook: UNT's defensive backfield is going to be a position to watch in spring practice.
The Mean Green need some of their top recruits to show that they can move into starting roles and settle in quickly in 2020. UNT will face Texas A&M, SMU, Houston in the first four weeks of the season and then take on Southern Miss to open Conference USA play.
Jack Abraham torched UNT for 421 passing yards and three touchdowns last season in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He'll be back next season for his senior year.
The Mean Green could find themselves in a tough spot pretty quickly if their defensive backfield doesn't come together fast.
