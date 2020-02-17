North Texas held its weekly basketball coaches show on Monday, when bonus play was one of the big topics of conversation.
The Mean Green will host Louisiana Tech on Saturday and will also host Western Kentucky in the final four games of the Conference USA season. UNT's two road games will be against Florida International and Charlotte.
We went over the logistics yesterday, when the schedule was announced.
UNT coach Grant McCasland was asked for his take during the show.
"It is what it is" was all McCasland would say.
Hosting WKU and Louisiana Tech is a huge advantage for UNT, which is the top seed.
One can quibble with the travel schedule, but that is the bottom line.
McCasland also praised his team for coming in prepared for an early game against Old Dominion on Saturday. He said he could see his players were ready to go when they came in for an 8 a.m. shoot-around for a 1 p.m. game.
James Reese was the player guest for the men's portion of the show. McCasland praised Reese's performance this season defensively. He also revealed that Reese is among the players who prompted late-night calls from campus police, who have found him shooting at the Super Pit after hours.
As far as the UNT women go, coach Jalie Mitchell made the point that the Mean Green are not into moral victories. UNT rallied from a 15-point deficit to pull within two point of Old Dominion on Saturday before falling 71-66.
Mitchell did point out that the Mean Green gave one of the top teams in C-USA a run for its money.
UNT has struggled while dropping six straight without two key starters -- forward Destinee McDowell and Callie Owens.
Freshman guards N'Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson both had big games last week, which Mitchell said was a positive sign for the future. Boyd scored 25 points in a loss to Charlotte, while Jackson scored 19 against Old Dominion.