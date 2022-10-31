Victor Neiva finished third in the Conference USA cross country championship over the weekend to highlight what coach Erik Stevens described as a solid performance late in his first season at North Texas.
Neiva posted a time of 24:28.2 in the 8K race that was held at TWU Pioneer Soccer Park.
UNT’s men’s team finished sixth, while its women’s team landed at 10th.
“Overall, they ran hard,” Stevens said. “The effort was there. Victor doing what he did, I was proud of that.
“I’m happy with the way that it turned out overall on the men’s side.”
The UNT men's cross country team warms up before the start of their race for the C-USA championship Oct. 29 on Texas Woman's University's campus.
Jacob McCready/For the DRC
Luke Canon placed 30th in a time of 26:25.7, Cade McAndrew took 34th with a time of 26:36.7, Jesus Escamilla-Camargo was 36th at 26:42.7, and Spencer Boykin took 45th with a time of 27:28.5 to round out UNT’s top five.
Miranda Vreeland led the UNT women in the 6K race. She finished 44th in a time of 23:38.94.
Tiblets Abreha placed 54th at 24:21.14, Shannon Cook took 68th at 25:43.89, Amy Pritchard finished 72nd at 26:21.58, and Tori Tauch placed 76th at 26:58.95.
“I thought it was a good performance,” Stevens said. “This is kind of the first time that they’ve had to deal with any real weather elements. The course was a little soft with a little cooler temperatures. I don’t think they were quite ready to roll, but I’m happy with the overall performance.”
UNT will now turn its attention to the regional meet on Nov. 11 in College Station.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.