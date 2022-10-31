UNT cross country main
Buy Now

North Texas runner Victor Neiva crosses the finish line during the Conference USA cross country meet on Saturday at TWU Pioneer Soccer Park. Neiva finished third and earned all-conference honors.

 DRC photo

Victor Neiva finished third in the Conference USA cross country championship over the weekend to highlight what coach Erik Stevens described as a solid performance late in his first season at North Texas.

Erik Stevens mug

Erik Stevens

Neiva posted a time of 24:28.2 in the 8K race that was held at TWU Pioneer Soccer Park.

Gallery: C-USA cross country championship hosted by UNT

1 of 9

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you