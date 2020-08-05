A decision on the status of fall sports at the college level is now just days away.
The NCAA set the deadline on Wednesday. Each of its three divisions must decide by Aug. 21 if they will hold fall championships as they deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCAA’s three divisions will retain the right to determine if they will conduct a regular season. The NCAA runs championship events in most college sports.
A host of requirements were handed down along with the deadline. The NCAA will require schools to allow all athletes to opt out of their seasons due to concerns over the disease while retaining their scholarships.
Schools will also have to adhere to return-to-play guidelines set by the NCAA as well as standards set by federal, state and local governments.
“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Student-athletes should never feel pressured into playing their sport if they do not believe it is safe to do so. These policies ensure they can make thoughtful, informed decisions about playing this fall.”
The parameters released by the NCAA provide a framework for North Texas, which is well into the process of preparing for fall sports.
UNT began bringing its fall sports teams back to campus in June. Five are currently working out at the school’s facilities, including its football team that is set to open the season on Sept. 5 with a home game against Houston Baptist.
UNT pushed back the start of its fall sports season to Sept. 1 late last month, a move that eliminated the first five games of its soccer team’s season as well as the volleyball team’s season-opening tournament.
“We believe synchronizing the start times of our fall sports will give us the best opportunity for success and for having as much information as possible before competitions occur on campus,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement announcing the move. “This is obviously a fluid and unprecedented situation that will require patience from all of us. Our hope is that we will be able to reschedule some of the contests for a later date. We will keep fans updated as schedules change.”
The question now is if college officials across the country will feel comfortable conducting a fall sports season when the deadline arrives.
Division III announced that it called off its fall championships on Wednesday, shortly after the NCAA set its Aug. 21 deadline. Division III is the nonscholarship level of NCAA sports.
Division II canceled its championships a short time later.
UConn called off its season on Wednesday, becoming the first program that competes on the Football Bowl Subdivision level to do so.
UNT’s fall sports slate will look dramatically different if Division I schools proceed with their fall campaigns, and not just because the opening days of its soccer and volleyball teams’ campaigns have already been called off.
The UNT football team’s game against Texas A&M that was to be played on Sept. 12 was lost when the SEC canceled its nonconference football season.
The capacity at Apogee Stadium will also likely be reduced for football games due to state regulations limiting the capacity of stadiums due to COVID-19 concerns.
Baker has emphasized the health and safety of UNT’s athletes and staff throughout the pandemic.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest that if we get to a place where we can play and we feel very confident that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans are not in jeopardy, then we are going to play,” Baker said earlier this year.
UNT will know soon if Division I schools across the country can get to that point in time to save the fall sports season.