UNT newsletter on American
Buy Now

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco speaks during the league’s annual media days last week in Frisco. Aresco said he believes the league can be a force nationally with a new lineup of schools that includes North Texas.

 Brett Vito/DRC

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco thought back last week on the league’s formative days.

There are plenty of parallels between the American’s debut season in 2013 and what the conference is going through this year with the addition of six teams from Conference USA, including North Texas.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags