American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco thought back last week on the league’s formative days.
There are plenty of parallels between the American’s debut season in 2013 and what the conference is going through this year with the addition of six teams from Conference USA, including North Texas.
That season in 2013 didn’t start well. Towson beat UConn, McNeese State toppled South Florida, and Rutgers lost an overtime heartbreaker to Fresno State on an opening week that saw the league’s teams win just four of their nine games.
There was nowhere to go but up from there, which is exactly the path the American followed.
“By the end of the season, we had a Fiesta Bowl winner and a national champion in men’s and women’s basketball,” Aresco recalled last week at the American’s annual media days.
Aresco is confident the league’s teams are capable of a similarly memorable performance this year and certainly hasn’t been shy about sharing that belief, setting the bar remarkably high for a conference in transition. It’s up to the American’s new lineup to live up to expectations while finding its way in a time of change for college football.
“I’m optimistic that this league will be just as competitive as it was before,” Aresco said. “I don’t know why we can’t be competitive on a national level.”
The college football playoffs are set to expand to 12 teams ahead of the 2024 season and will include the six highest- rated conference champions and the next six highest-rated teams.
The opportunity for the American at that point is obvious. The Power Five leagues — SEC, AAC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten — have dominated the playoffs for years.
Cincinnati crashed the party during its tenure in the American at the end of the 2021 season when the Bearcats lost to Alabama. Aresco points to that appearance and several other memorable seasons by the America’s teams as evidence the league can be competitive nationally.
Tulane went on to beat USC in a Cotton Bowl thriller last year after winning the American’s championship game.
The challenge for the league now is to keep those upsets coming with a new lineup in place. Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida were among the league’s strongest programs. All three left for the Big 12 after last season.
UTSA, Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte joined UNT in making the jump from CUSA to fill the void.
“If we’re going to brag about our past, which we should because we have a lot of brag about, we need to make sure our future backs that up,” Florida Atlantic coach Tom Herman said. “The big boys have left. I can say that because I was at one of them [Houston].
“The six teams that came in from Conference USA are good. Tulane is not leaving. They won the league and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. The bar has been set very high. We can achieve that bar.”
Herman isn’t the only coach in the American who feels that way. New UNT coach Eric Morris echoed those sentiments.
“Watching what Tulane has been able to do and the history that Memphis, East Carolina and South Florida have shows that there are some great programs in this league,” Morris said. “There are even better coaches. That is going to raise the bar every week.”
The more important challenge is winning games outside the league. There’s nothing like an upset of a national power when it comes to boosting the standing of a conference.
The teams that left the conference accounted for a host of upsets over the years, but a few of the teams remaining in the league as well as those that are joining have also come up with memorable wins.
UNT won at Arkansas in 2018. SMU beat longtime rival TCU in 2019 when the Horned Frogs were nationally ranked.
SMU coach Rhett Lashlee was the Mustangs' offensive coordinator when they beat the Horned Frogs.
“Our conference has been competitive on the national level for the last decade,” Lashlee said. “We have been competitive at SMU. A lot of the schools that are joining have as well.
“I would argue that our league is actually going to be deeper than it was before with the new additions.”
The challenge now for the teams in the American is to go out and show that is the case by adding to the league’s list of memorable wins. UNT opens the season at home against Cal out of the Pac-12.
The Golden Bears finished 4-8 last season and certainly won’t be used to the heat in Texas. The game will kick off at 3 p.m.
That game is just one of several early in the season that offer the American a chance to make a splash.
UTSA won the last two CUSA titles and will face Houston on the opening weekend of the season. The Cougars snuck by the Roadrunners in triple overtime last season. Tulane will host Ole Miss on Sept. 9.
“We’re going to play teams from bigger leagues and need to find a way to win some of those games,” Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said. “We need to win bowl games.”
Aresco hasn’t been shy about expressing his confidence in the American’s teams to do just that.
“Do I put pressure on myself and the league? Yes,” Aresco said. “That’s pressure we accept. We’re happy to do that. It’s always a work in progress when you expand. We’re competing for that New Year’s slot against 55 to 60 other teams.
“I’m not concerned about it.”
The American’s coaches are sure they can handle the pressure that Aresco’s confidence creates.
“The league does have skins on the wall,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said. “It’d be one thing if he was just saying that, but this league has been doing it for a decade.”
