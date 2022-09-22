Seth Henigan was early in his high school days at Ryan when he spent time in class with someone else learning the ropes in a new environment.
Patrick Cobbs was getting into coaching following his NFL career.
“We were out in the portable buildings,” Henigan recalled this week. “We didn’t have a real classroom. We had to walk outside to get there, and the air conditioning wasn’t the best.”
The two will cross paths again on Saturday when North Texas takes on Memphis. Cobbs joined UNT’s coaching staff after his time at Ryan, while Henigan has gone on to become Memphis’ starting quarterback.
That connection is one of several the programs share despite being separated by more than 400 miles and not playing since Memphis beat UNT in the 2003 New Orleans Bowl. Almost all of those ties are through Henigan, Memphis’ star quarterback. Henigan played at Ryan and is a good friend and former teammate of Grant Gunnell.
Gunnell spent last year at Memphis before transferring to UNT in the offseason.
“It’s pretty exciting to get to play UNT,” Henigan said. “I played games in UNT’s stadium, have been on the sideline and experienced the game-day atmosphere there.
“I get to go against my hometown team.”
Having one of his good friends on the opposite sideline will make the experience all the more exciting. Gunnell was something of a mentor for Henigan last season.
Gunnell started his career at Arizona before transferring to Memphis and competing with Henigan for the quarterback job.
The two have remained close, despite Gunnell leaving Memphis and transferring to UNT after Henigan emerged as the Tigers’ starter. Gunnell is backing up Austin Aune for the Mean Green this season.
“I try to talk to Grant two or three times a week,” Henigan said. “He’s one of my good friends. It’s more than just football at the end of the day. I’m excited to see him and catch up with him in person.”
UNT didn’t make Gunnell or Cobbs available to the media this week.
UNT coach Seth Littrell had plenty to say about Henigan in their stead.
“He does a great job,” Littrell said. “He’s accurate with the football and is very smart. You can tell he knows where to go with the football, understands defenses and how people are attacking him. He’s a coach’s son and is still young. He’s only going to get better and better.”
He’s pretty good already.
Henigan was a named a Freshman All-American last season when he threw for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s picked up where he left off while throwing for 940 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions this fall.
Henigan credits his quick rise in college football to playing for an elite program at Ryan that has produced multiple players who are currently filling key roles for national powers, including Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.
“I played against Power Five talent every day in practice,” Henigan said. “That prepared me for the next level.”
Henigan and his father believe that talent could also be the reason he wasn’t more highly recruited. Seth Henigan helped lead Ryan to the Class 5A Division I state championship at the end of the 2020 season and threw for 7,234 yards and 79 touchdowns with the Raiders.
“If I put myself in a college coordinator’s shoes, saw my film and the talent I was playing with, it’s understandable,” Seth Henigan said. “They’d look at it and say, ‘He throws a screen, and it goes for 50 yards.’ I understand, but it still hurt.”
UNT offered Henigan a scholarship, but not until late in his recruiting process. By then he had cut the number of schools he was considering to three.
“Things work out for a reason,” Dave Henigan said. “Not a lot of schools in Texas recruited him. I really don’t understand why. It’s pretty evident they should have at this point. He’s a talented late bloomer, extremely focused and a hard-working competitor.”
Henigan emphasized to his son the importance of capitalizing on that hard work by finding the right fit in terms of a college program. Both believe he’s found it at Memphis.
“I’m fortunate that things worked out,” Seth Henigan said. “I put myself in position to succeed. We are in an air-it-out offense that fits my play style.”
UNT has been preparing for Henigan and Memphis’ passing game all week.
“He can put the ball on the spot with the vertical routes they run,” UNT safety Quinn Whitlock said. “We have to do a good job in the back end covering, being in position and playing the ball and the man.”
Dave Henigan will be there to see how his son fares against UNT. He and his wife typically jump in the car and drive nearly 500 miles to Memphis for home games and make nearly every road game as well.
“It’s a whirlwind,” Dave Henigan said. “We’re putting a lot of miles on the car when it fits our schedule at Ryan. I have never been a fan my whole life. I’ve always been a participant, either as a player or a coach. To have a chance to cheer for one of your kids and his team is pretty fun. We’re soaking it all in. He’s playing at a high level. It’s been a blast.”