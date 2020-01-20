North Texas is just weeks away from the opening of spring practice. Those workouts will mark the beginning of a time of change for the Mean Green's program.
UNT will have three new coordinators on a revamped coaching staff, the competition to replace star quarterback Mason Fine will heat up and several other starting jobs will be up for grabs after the departures of multiple key seniors.
The Mean Green have three players who graduated high school early and enrolled at the semester break. UNT also has two junior college players who joined the team in December.
The following is a look at those players.
Dane Jackson, offensive lineman
Jackson is one of the rare players UNT recruited from outside of Texas. The Kentucky native is the brother of Kentucky center Drake Jackson.
Luke Walerius was a member of Kentucky's staff before coming to UNT, where he is now head coach Seth Littrell's chief of staff.
That connection helped UNT land the younger of the Jackson brothers. Dane Jackson was one of the top offensive linemen in Kentucky and was an all-state selection in 2019.
Jackson was passed over by Kentucky and other Power Five conference programs because he stands an even 6-0.
UNT lost starting center Sosaia Mose to graduation after last season, opening up an opportunity for Jackson to compete for the spot.
Christian Lee, tight end
Littrell vowed heading into last season to make the tight end a bigger part of the Mean Green's offense.
Littrell is sure to continue that plan this fall, when he is expected to call plays. Lee is among the players who could benefit. He caught 51 passes for 723 yards and five touchdowns as a senior at Friendswood.
UNT lost starting tight end Kelvin Smith to graduation, which will open up paying time for several other players, including Lee.
Upton Stout, cornerback
Stout was committed to Utah State for months before backing out and signing with UNT.
He is one of the more highly recruited players in the Mean Green's class and helped lead Houston North Shore to the Class 6A Division I state title.
UNT returns starting cornerback Cam Johnson but did lose Nick Harvey to graduation.
The Mean Green are expected to change systems under new coordinator Clint Bowen, which could open up an opportunity for Stout to play early.
Anterrious Gray, offensive lineman
Gray spent last season at Northwest Mississippi Junior College and is a player UNT is counting on after losing four senior linemen who were listed as starters heading into a season-ending loss to UAB.
Gray is 6-foot-2 and 329 pounds and is a classic plug-and-play junior college recruit.
DaVonte McCrae, defensive end
McCrae began his career at North Carolina State before transferring to East Mississippi Community College, where emerged as a consensus top 50 recruit among junior college players nationally.
UNT lost defensive ends LaDarius Hamilton and Darrian McMillan to graduation. Hamilton was one of UNT's top defensive players last season, when he finished with 8.5 sacks. UNT is looking to McCrae to fill the void.