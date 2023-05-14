Zion Hill set what seemed like an ambitious goal when he joined the North Texas track team all the way back in 2019.
Hill wanted to win not just one Conference USA javelin title. Two wouldn’t do, either. He wanted four.
The journey toward that goal has been anything but easy. The 2020 conference meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A torn ligament in Hill’s elbow kept him out all of last season.
The native of Barbados was back on the big stage of the C-USA meet on Sunday and took another step toward that 4-for-4 goal with a toss of 221-6 that easily won him a third conference championship to go along with his titles in 2019 and 2021.
“It doesn’t get old at all,” Hill said. “It feels like a big accomplishment every time I get it done. It’s never guaranteed, especially this year. It’s been hard, which makes it especially sweet. I didn’t get the hang of it until today.”
Hill’s performance highlighted a day of comebacks for UNT, which finished fourth with 90 points in the men’s team standings and seventh with 57 points in the women’s team standings to cap Doug Marshall’s debut season as UNT’s director of track and field.
KeAyla Dove posted one of the meet’s memorable performances when she won the shot put with a throw of 62-2 1/4. The mark set a meet and school record, and that wasn’t even the impressive part.
Dove’s toss also ranks second in the country and seventh in the world this season based on marks heading into the weekend.
“We did OK,” Marshall said. “I was expecting to come out and put together some better performances on a championship day. But all the way around, we did have some good showings. I was proud of the way the group came out and went after it. We gave everything we had.
“We have a lot of growing to do and have to mature in a lot of different ways when it comes to championship meets.”
Charlotte won the men’s team title, while Rice took home the women’s team championship.
Contributing to a solid meet for UNT was particularly gratifying for Hill. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers’ team doctor, performed surgery on Hill’s throwing elbow in September 2021.
“It’s a lot to recover from, especially mentally,” Hill said. “You have to trust your elbow, which I had a lot of trouble doing.
“I’m not back to where I was at yet, but I’m happy with where I am now.”
Dove enjoyed a comeback of her own in the shotput. The junior enjoyed a terrific indoor season and advanced to the national championship meet. She fouled on all three of her throws and finished 16th.
“I was looking to bounce back,” Dove said. “I had to trust the process, not think about the marks, get into position to throw far and execute.”
That is just what Dove did. She posted a throw of 56-6 on her first throw before fouling on four straight attempts. She was set to win the event with her only mark of the meet before uncorking one of the best marks in the country this season on her final throw.
“When I let it go, I didn’t know,” Dove said. “Once I turned and looked, I was like, ‘That’s it right there.’”
UNT had several other athletes win medals on the final day of the meet.
Medal season. 🥇🥈🥉#GMG 🟢🦅 x #CUSATF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UulOVbe9JO— North Texas Track & Field/Cross Country (@MeanGreenTFXC) May 15, 2023
Vitus Hansgaard finished just behind Hill in the javelin with a toss of 209-5 and won the silver medal.
Karlington Anunagba won the silver in the 100-meter dash in 10.20, while Jordan Coates-McBride took the silver in the 400 hurdles in 52.74.
Jaleisa Shaffer won the bronze in the shot put with a mark of 51-11.
UNT’s 4x100 meter relay team of Anunagba, Jared Johnson, Davonye Jones and Tyler Walls took the bronze in 40.06.
The Mean Green’s 4x400 relay teams both finished third to cap the meet.
The UNT women’s team of Macy Burnham, Alika Crawford, Charlize Bartholomew and Kendahl Tucker posted a time of 3:42.14.
The UNT men’s team of Johnson, Jones, Coates-McBride and Evan Nichols finished in 3:42.14 to cap what Marshall saw as a performance the Mean Green can build on.
“This is something we will get better from,” Marshall said. “We have gotten better all year long. Next year we have some dogs coming in. We’ll get better.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.