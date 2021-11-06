HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The idea of Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale playing key roles for North Texas seemed like a long shot a few months ago before the Mean Green kicked off the season.
It’s not that they weren’t talented. They were just buried on the depth chart behind a host of experienced running backs.
UNT had DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway III returning.
A run of injuries that has hit UNT’s skill position players changed things in a hurry and had both Johnson and Ragsdale playing key roles on Saturday in the Mean Green’s game against Southern Miss at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Both came through in a big way in the Mean Green’s 38-14 win.
Johnson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown while Ragsdale added 112 yards and two touchdowns. Both Johnson’s and Ragsdale’s yardage totals were career highs.
The pair carried the load after Torrey left the game with an ankle injury. UNT lost Adaway before the season began.
“Our linemen have been working hard all week and were locked in,” Johnson said. “Our coaches had a good game plan and the linemen gave me room to run. I followed them.”
The 321 yards UNT rushed for was a high against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this season and the most against a Conference USA opponent since the Mean Green rushed for 462 against Middle Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2020.
Ragsdale also credited UNT’s performance in the running game to its offensive line.
“We had to trust our offensive linemen to make the blocks and get downhill,” Ragsdale said.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has called UNT’s running backs group the deepest on the roster throughout the season.
Walk-on Ayo Adeyi has also played a key role and chipped in with 46 yards against Southern Miss.
“That running back group is awesome,” Littrell said. “One guy goes down, the next guy steps up. It is a really tight-knit group that understands how to pick up the slack. It was awesome to see Ikaika get his first touchdown.”
Ragsdale scored from 2 yards out before breaking free for a 44-yard score that gave UNT the lead for good at 21-14.
Johnson scored UNT’s first touchdown of the day on an 8-yard run.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.