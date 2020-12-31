North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell put a whole lot of faith in a host of young players and transfers heading into her sixth season guiding the Mean Green.
UNT took a rare step back in Mitchell’s tenure last year, when the Mean Green finished 12-19 after consecutive winning campaigns. The hope was that a host of young players who gained experience along the way and some key transfers who became eligible this season would help the Mean Green get back on track.
The moment of truth could soon be upon the Mean Green, who are set to open Conference USA play on Friday at UAB.
UNT (3-2) heads into league play off an encouraging nonconference season, thanks largely to the young players the Mean Green were counting on.
“They have been developing for us,” Mitchell said. “They’re a huge part of our season and how we are progressing, especially offensively. That’s something that we expected. I’m just proud of them for being ready.”
Two of UNT’s most productive players so far this season have been guards Quincy Noble and Destiny Brooks. Both are in their first seasons playing for UNT after transferring from New Mexico and Cal State Northridge, respectively.
Noble ranks fourth in C-USA with an average of 19.4 points per game, while Brooks has averaged 10.0 points per game since moving into UNT’s starting lineup for the Mean Green’s last two games.
Sophomore guard N’Yah Boyd is averaging 12.6 points per game in her second year as a starter.
“Our freshmen from last year are now sophomores and are more comfortable,” Noble said. “They have a season under their belts and know what to expect.”
Noble settled in with her teammates and coaches at UNT as well last season while sitting out as a transfer. That adjustment period is paying off.
“My confidence has come from my teammates and coaches who have helped me get comfortable,” Noble said.
UNT has gotten off to a solid start largely due to the way Noble and the Mean Green’s other young players and transfers have come on. UNT hammered longtime rival UT-Arlington 74-56 and also won on the road at Louisiana-Lafayette.
Those wins have built UNT’s confidence in its ability to contend for the C-USA title this season. The Mean Green were picked to finish eighth in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, one spot behind UAB (5-1).
“We can be a contender this year without a doubt,” Noble said. “Everyone we have brings something to the floor. If we work hard and stay together, we can contend for the title.”
UNT will have to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and a unique scheduling format to reach that goal.
The Mean Green are healthy now but have had multiple players miss time due to coronavirus infections and contact tracing issues.
C-USA altered its scheduling format to have teams play a Friday-Saturday series against the same team throughout league play, which presents another challenge for UNT. The conference also announced Wednesday that it is moving to a divisional format in men’s and women’s basketball.
UNT will be in the West Division with Louisiana Tech, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP and UTSA.
Mitchell said she expects C-USA to be highly competitive this year even though it’s tough to tell exactly how good the teams in the league are due to the limited number of games they have played.
“There’s so many things that will come into play, including your roster size and the tempo you play at,” Mitchell said of dealing with playing back-to-back games. “Those things didn’t matter as much in prior years.”
Mitchell and her players feel a whole lot better about their ability to tackle those challenges after the young players and transfers UNT is counting on showed signs of growth during the nonconference season.
“We have a team that wants to be better,” Mitchell said. “We have been working really hard and watching a lot of film to understand better where we need to improve.
“We absolutely have a team that can contend for the title. We’re just trying to be in the best shape possible and have as many players ready and healthy as we can.”