North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell completed an offseason overhaul of her staff on Monday with the addition of Durmon Jennings.
Jennings spent the last three seasons as the associate head coach at Eastern New Mexico, a Division II program.
“Durmon is a very energetic and passionate person who brings with him a desire to serve and care for everyone in his path,” Mitchell said in a statement. “He has an extraordinary ability to reach people which allows him to build genuine relationships and get the most out of his players on and off the court.”
Jennings is the third assistant Mitchell has hired heading into her sixth season at UNT. She previously added former Texas assistant coaches Jamie Carey and Kelby Jones.
Jennings helped lead EMNU to a 22-9 finish and an appearance in the South Central Region tournament last season.
“I have joined this staff because I believe in Coach Mitchell’s vision and in our student-athletes’ ability to compete in Conference USA,” Jennings said. “I look forward to building relationships throughout the UNT campus and having an immediate impact on our young ladies.”
Jennings replaces Christopher Minner, who left the staff after last season. UNT previously lost assistants Carlos Knox to Cincinnati and Roman Owen to UNLV.
UNT is hoping its new mix of assistant coaches will help the program get back on track after a 12-19 finish last season. Mitchell improved UNT’s win total in each of her first four seasons with the program before the Mean Green finished under .500 for the first time in three seasons last year.
The Mean Green won their first postseason games beyond a conference tournament in program history when they ripped off three straight wins in the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2018-19 season. UNT advanced to the tournament final before falling to Appalachian State and finished 18-16.
UNT struggled to build on that season while dealing with injuries and inexperience last year. Three of UNT’s top four scorers were freshmen, including forward Destinee McDowell.
McDowell averaged 11.1 points in 14 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Starting guard Callie Owens played in just 17 of UNT’s 31 games before also going down for the season due to injury.
UNT is hoping its new mix of assistants will help a veteran team get back on track. The Mean Green lost just one player to graduation in Anisha George.
George averaged 14.3 points and 8.9 rebounds per game to lead UNT in both categories.
“It is exciting to complete this coaching staff with another individual who understands our purpose, takes pride in doing whatever it takes, and believes in preparing our young women for life,” Mitchell said. “Durmon is committed to his work, skilled in player development and recruiting.”