LOGAN, Utah — The North Texas women's basketball team couldn't overcome a cold-shooting second half and a career game for an opponent, falling 66-55 to Utah State on Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The Mean Green were in a back-and-forth affair with the Aggies in the first half, as UNT (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) shot 57.1% in the opening quarter and 50% for the first half before shooting just 4 for 18 in the third quarter and finishing the game at a 37.5% clip.
Meanwhile, Utah State (4-7, 0-2 Mountain West) shot 49.1% from the field and were led by a career effort from senior guard Lindsey Jensen-Baker, who scored a career-high 23 points in the first half alone before finishing the night with 32 points, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.
UNT also had to compensate in the first half when leading scorers and rebounders Anisha George and Destinee McDowell were in early foul trouble on a night when redshirt junior forward Madison Townley was out with an injury, thinning the Mean Green in the post.
"In the first half it did hurt us to have Destinee and Anisha in foul trouble," UNT head coach Jalie Mitchell said. "With us being short in the post, that takes away our scoring and rebounding. They're leading us in both areas right now. I thought we responded OK offensively, but defensively, not at all. We let [Jensen-Baker] get loose and get shots up and she was hot."
UNT was led by George, who had her fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while McDowell scored 11 points and pulled down four boards. Redshirt junior guard Callie Owens also scored 11 and had six rebounds, and freshman guard Randi Thompson scored 10 points, including 2-of-5 from long range.
While North Texas held Utah State to just 25 second-half points, it could muster only 22 of its own, and Mitchell said her team needs to work on staying out of foul trouble early, especially when it involves the team's two leading scorers and rebounders.
"In the second half, we weren't as efficient shooting, and defensively, we let [Hailey Bassett] pick her game up a little and they went at our post because we were in foul trouble," she said. "We have to do a better job of being consistent and being smarter defensively once we understand how the game is being called. It's really tough when you're sitting your two highest scorers and highest rebounders."