There were plenty of signs of progress over the course of North Texas' breakout season last year.
One of the biggest was the two games UNT played against Utah State.
The Mean Green were blown out by 16 in the regular season before running into the Aggies again in the Women's Basketball Invitational. UNT pulled out a 56-54 win in the rematch on their way to the tournament final.
The teams will meet again on Monday, this time in Logan, Utah.
"It's just how it happened," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said of the unusual three-game nonconference series. "We were always going to return the game. We are looking forward to it."
UNT (4-5) hasn't played since knocking off Louisiana 69-66 back on Dec. 7. The Mean Green have had more than a week off to focus on finals.
UNT also had time to prepare for the familiar challenge of facing Utah State. Several of the same players who started for the Aggies last season returned this year, including Lindsey Jensen-Baker. The senior guard leads Utah State with an average of 13.7 points per game.
Guard Steph Gorman and forward Hailey Bassett are adding 12.9 and 12.4 points per game, respectively, under interim coach Ben Finkbeiner.
Jerry Finkbeiner stepped down as Utah State's head coach late last month due to health concerns.
"They are still a very talented team with great size at every position and shoot the ball well," Mitchell said. "They are physical. It will be a battle going up there."
UNT has endured an up-and-down season as it incorporates a host of key new players into its lineup.
Senior post Anisha George leads UNT with an average of 12.7 points per game and is the Mean Green's lone player scoring in double figures.
George is one of the players who helped UNT turn the tables on Utah State last season, when the Mean Green bounced back from a regular season loss and beat the Aggies with their season on the line.
A win over Utah State would give the Mean Green back-to-back wins for the first time all season in addition to consecutive wins over the Aggies.
"We were a lot more prepared and effective the second time," Mitchell said.
The Mean Green are hoping that performance is a sign of what is to come in Round 3.