BOCA RATON, Fla. — Despite leading nearly all of regulation, North Texas dropped a heartbreaker to FAU in double overtime 84-78 Saturday at the Roofclaim.com Arena in Boca Raton. The Mean Green (7-9, 1-3) jumped out to a big early lead and only trailed one time in regulation, but allowed FAU (8-7, 2-2) to climb back from as many as 15 points down to tie the game with 12 seconds to play, sending the game into overtime.
After an evenly matched first overtime, FAU held North Texas to just two field goals in the second overtime, outscoring the Mean Green 13-7 to secure the six-point victory.
“I’m proud of how hard we played, but there were some plays down the stretch where we didn’t execute well enough to win,” head coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We missed too many free throws and allowed them too many second-chance points, but we still had a chance to win in regulation. We just didn’t take care of the ball.”
The Mean Green shot 46% from the floor in the first half, including 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. The shots didn’t fall for UNT in the second half, as the Mean Green were held to 25% shooting from the floor and just 1-of-10 from the 3.
The Mean Green held FAU to just 21% shooting from the 3-point line, and 38% from the floor, but were outrebounded by the Owls 58-50 and allowed 19 second-chance points. Both stats are season highs by UNT opponents.
Freshman guard Randi Thompson led North Texas with a career-high 25 points, which included four 3-pointers. Fellow freshman N’Yah Boyd got just her fifth start of the season and responded with 16 points. Junior Callie Owens led the team in rebounding with a career-best 16 and added 12 points.
The Mean Green will return home Thursday to take on Southern Miss in a 7 p.m. Conference USA matchup.