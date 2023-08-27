Layne Taylor has experienced a whole lot of winning over the course of his high school career.
The Farmington, Arkansas, point guard’s senior season will be his fourth playing at the varsity level. He’s helped the Cardinals post an 89-9 record the last three years.
That track record is a big reason Taylor committed to North Texas on Sunday night following a visit to the school.
The 5-foot-11 senior announced his decision on social media and spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle a short time later.
“It felt like home,” Taylor said. “I was comfortable the whole time I was there. It’s a place I can go to, get better and win. That is the biggest thing for me. My whole basketball career, I have won. Looking for a spot that wins was big. North Texas has that.”
UNT is fresh off winning the National Invitation Tournament title last season under Grant McCasland.
Ross Hodge, McCasland’s longtime associate head coach, took over the program after McCasland left for Texas Tech.
One of Hodge’s first moves was to hire Phil Forte as an assistant coach. The former Flower Mound Marcus standout who went on to star for Oklahoma State played a key role in recruiting Taylor.
“When he first called me, I remembered his name, looked him up on YouTube and watched his highlights,” Taylor said. “To play for someone who has done it at that high of a level and gone through the same things I’m going to go through, can guide me and be a mentor will be really nice.”
Taylor can see a little of himself in Forte, who was also a shorter guard who could fill up the scorebook.
Taylor made a name for himself on the Arkansas high school basketball scene when he scored 61 points in a game as a sophomore. He went on to score 945 points last season and has eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for his high school career.
That performance attracted the attention of programs across the country. Taylor chose UNT over offers from Chattanooga and Montana State.
The Mean Green excelled last season with Tylor Perry, another undersized guard, leading the way.
Following in the footsteps of Perry, who transferred to Kansas State after the season, was appealing for Taylor.
“They told me that I could come in and be me,” Taylor said. “They have had a lot of unique players. I have been compared to Tylor.
“He can score better than I can. I’m more of a passing point guard, but we get compared because we are similar size, and both shoot it well.”
The opportunity to play in the American Athletic Conference was also attractive for Taylor. UNT will make its debut in the league after moving over from Conference USA this season.
“I’m a big competition guy,” Taylor said. “I love it. Getting to play at the highest level is great. I’ll get to play against teams like Memphis, Wichita State and Florida Atlantic, which was in the Final Four. That’s where I want to be at and who I want to play against.”
Taylor finalized his decision after visiting UNT and meeting with the Mean Green’s current players. He became the latest highly regarded player to commit to UNT.
Recruiting website 247Sports has Taylor ranked No. 21 on its list of the top point guards in the Class of 2024.
“I connected with the players on my visit,” Taylor said. “They seemed really cool. I went to practice. You can tell a lot by how coaches and players interact.”
Taylor liked what he saw and became the second player in the 2024 class to commit to UNT. The Mean Green picked up a commitment from Lake Highlands point guard Jaylen Washington in March.
