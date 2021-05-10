North Texas enters the Conference USA softball tournament this week riding an 18-game winning streak in league play.
Extending that run just a few more games would land the Mean Green the C-USA tournament title to go along with their regular season championship. UNT clinched the regular season title during a four-game sweep of Louisiana Tech over the weekend.
C-USA released the bracket for this year’s conference tournament on Sunday. UNT received a bye to the quarterfinals and will play at 2 p.m. Thursday at WKU Softball Complex on the campus of Western Kentucky.
The 2021 #CUSASB 🥎 Championship Bracket!— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 9, 2021
The action gets underway from Bowling Green on Wednesday May 12 at 12pm CT! pic.twitter.com/HSgeHGACH3
UNT enters the tournament as the prohibitive favorite after dominating the league throughout the year. UAB took the first two games of a series against UNT to open league play.
The Mean Green (37-10) didn’t lose another game in conference play the remainder of the season and finished 18-2 in C-USA. UAB finished 15-5 and has the next-best conference record among C-USA teams.
UNT’s performance is all the more impressive considering the number of freshmen and sophomores in its lineup.
“This season was a lot of growth,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said following UNT’s series with Louisiana Tech. “At the start of the season we didn’t really know who we were. [We] had to take some time to settle in and grow up while we were playing a lot of young players. We found our way, found our fit and grew as a team.”
UNT is hoping that experience will help it navigate its way through its side of the bracket. Middle Tennessee will face UTSA in the opening game of the tournament on Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to face Western Kentucky later in the day.
UNT will face the winner of that series of games in the double-elimination portion of the tournament. The Mean Green swept UTSA but did not face either Western Kentucky or Middle Tennessee during the regular season.
UNT’s run to the regular season C-USA title was fueled by pitcher Hope Trautwein. The senior is 12-3 with a 1.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts on the season.
Texas transfer outfielder Tuesday DerMargosian is hitting .414 and is tied with freshman outfielder Kalei Christensen with 28 runs scored. Third baseman Tayla Evans is hitting .305.
📢: Congratulations to these student-athletes on being named to the 2021 #CUSASB All-Academic Team! 📚#TheCUSAWay | https://t.co/BAYbOxeIiS pic.twitter.com/dkwMh5VTeV— Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) May 10, 2021
Trautwein named to C-USA All-Academic team
Trautwein was named to C-USA’s All-Academic team that was released Monday afternoon.
Trautwein posted a 4.0 GPA in her first semester of graduate school after earning her degree in accounting in December.
Worthington named C-USA Pitcher of Week
UNT freshman Janie Worthington was named the C-USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday, just days after she threw her first no-hitter.
Worthington struck out five, walked one and hit a batter in a 6-0 win over Louisiana Tech. She picked up a pair of wins last week, pushing her record to 9-0 in her freshman season.
Worthington has seven wins against C-USA teams.