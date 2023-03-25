Ja’Mori Maclin was thrilled when he heard about Eric Morris’ plans for North Texas’ offense heading into his debut season this fall.
Maclin is a wide receiver, after all.
The sophomore is part of an impressive core of wideouts who are poised to capitalize on more opportunities this year in what Morris has promised will be a wide-open system.
UNT threw the ball plenty last year but frequently leaned on a productive running game.
“It’s definitely exciting for us as receivers,” Maclin said following practice on Saturday. “We have enough guys to run the system. We could run 15 wide with the receivers we have. We’re deep, and everyone is different.”
The challenge for the Mean Green is developing chemistry in a new system, not just offensively but across the board over the course of spring. UNT has three of its 15 spring workouts in the books following Saturday’s practice, the Mean Green’s first in pads.
“It’s going well,” offensive coordinator Jordan Davis said. “Everyone is trying to prove themselves. There’s a lot on their plates as far as installation. We’re expecting mistakes. The biggest thing when we come back for practice four is not making those same mistakes.”
The talent UNT has back at wide receiver will be a key asset as the Mean Green look to reach that goal.
UNT lost quarterback Austin Aune when he declared for the NFL draft after last season and also lost its top two tight ends to transfer. Var’Keyes Gumms announced this week that he’s headed to the transfer portal when it opens in May, while Jake Roberts landed at Baylor.
Senior Roderic Burns returned after leading UNT in receptions (40) and receiving yards (676) last season. Jyaire Shorter posted 11 touchdown receptions on just 23 catches. Shorter will miss spring practice due to injury but is also back. UNT also has Kaylon Horton returning after he flashed potential as a slot receiver.
“We’re super blessed with the wideouts that we walked into,” Davis said. “We have a bunch of good guys who when they get the system down and stop thinking so much, will start shining. The team speed is great.
“Horton can really run. Shorter made a bunch of plays last year and isn’t even out there. Maclin has been really good the first two days. We have the personnel to throw it around in a wide-open system.”
UNT still must sort through who will run the offense with Aune gone.
It’s far too early to tell how that race will play out.
Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers as well as returning backups Stone Earle, JD Head, Jace Ruder and Grant Gunnell all began spring practice in a race that is expected to play out quickly.
Morris could end up naming a starter by the end of spring practice.
“The first three days, there is so much on the quarterbacks’ plates,” Davis said. “Chandler had a really good day yesterday.”
UNT’s coaches have emphasized that while the passing game will be a bigger part of the Mean Green’s offense this season, it won’t abandon the running game that rolled up just short of 200 yards per game last season.
UNT has all of its key running backs returning.
“The running game will still be a big part of it,” running back Ikaika Ragsdale said. “We’re stacked in the running backs room and are also stacked at wide receiver.”
The Mean Green are beginning to see how their offense will come together as spring practice progresses.
“There are a few more passing concepts,” Davis said. “We’re also trying to keep some of the concepts that they were really good at. They did a bunch of good things on offense last year as far as running the football.
“We will widen it out more and drop back more than they’re used to. There will be more quick game.”
The talent UNT has at wide receiver will help the Mean Green adjust to the new system.
“We have a good mix,” said Maclin, who was a member of the All-Conference USA Freshman Team last season. “We have guys who are fast, guys who are a little more shifty and big guys.
“We’re learning the new offense and are getting the quarterbacks to trust us.”
The process has been a challenge for UNT’s players as they make the adjustment to playing under Morris and his staff.
“It’s a lot different,” Maclin said. “We have a lot more concepts. It’s been tough to learn it all. We have a lot more four and five wide receiver sets.”
Fortunately for UNT, it has a host of wide receivers who are poised to help with the transition.
