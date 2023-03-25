UNT Smart

North Texas wide receiver Jordan Smart is among a host of returners who are expected to play a larger role in a more wide open Mean Green offense under new coach Eric Morris. 

 UNT sports information

Ja’Mori Maclin was thrilled when he heard about Eric Morris’ plans for North Texas’ offense heading into his debut season this fall.

Ja'Mori Maclin mug

Ja'Mori Maclin
Jordan Davis mug

Jordan Davis

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags