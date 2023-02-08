UNT Perry
North Texas senior Tylor Perry has emerged as one of the elite guards in the country who is listed at under 6-feet tall. He'll take on a similar player on Thursday when UNT faces UAB and Jordan “Jelly” Walker.

Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall.

The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3 against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.

UAB guard Jordan "Jelly" Walker was named the Player of the Year in Conference USA last season. He'll be in Denton on Thursday when the Mean Green host the Blazers.

