Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall.
The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3 against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
Along the way, Perry established himself as one of the top small guards in college basketball, an exclusive club that also features one of his biggest rivals.
Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who is also listed at 5-11, will be in town Thursday night when UNT hosts UAB.
“Any time you have a talent like Jordan Walker here, it’s fun,” Perry said. “It’s not a one-on-one battle between me and him. At the end of the day, it’s North Texas versus UAB. It’s always good to have the atmosphere around it. To me, it’s just another game. We’re trying to get another conference win.”
UNT and UAB have gotten plenty with Perry and Walker guiding their teams the last two seasons.
The Mean Green won last season’s Conference USA West Division title before UAB won the conference tournament.
UNT (19-5, 10-3) is in the hunt for another C-USA title this year and trails Florida Atlantic (12-1) by two games in the league standings. UAB (17-7, 8-5) isn’t completely out of the picture, either.
Both UNT and UAB have their star guards to thank for where they stand.
Walker leads C-USA and ranks third nationally with an average of 22.6 points per game, with Perry not too far back at 17.1 for a defensively oriented team. UNT is sitting second nationally with an average of 55.1 points allowed per game.
“They’re two of the best guards in the country regardless of size,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They both have the mentality that they don’t let a lot deter them from winning. A lot of people make excuses. They are about figuring out a way.”
Walker has hit plenty of long bomb 3s just like Perry. UAB’s star guard leads C-USA with an average 4.1 makes from beyond the arc per game, just ahead of Perry, who is hitting 3.1.
“Our shooting ability has helped us both,” Perry said. “When you can shoot the ball well, you can play anywhere. We can stretch the floor.”
Perry and Walker have their differences as well.
UNT plays at one of the slowest tempos in the country and ranks last in C-USA with an average of 62.3 points per game.
Perry is the perfect fit for UNT in that regard. He isn’t the kind of player who will race down the floor for a pull-up 3.
Walker’s speed is one of his biggest strengths and will often sprint to the arc for an open shot.
“He’s a lot faster than I am and plays at a higher tempo,” Perry said. “I am more controlled and efficient in what I do. What he does works for him. I play like I do.”
While their approaches are different, McCasland sees similarities in that both Perry and Walker are able to get their shots off under pressure and force defenses to guard them well beyond the 3-point arc. Perry may not be the explosive athlete Walker is, but he also has a knack for getting into the lane and scoring.
“Because of their ability to shoot with range, they can also get to the foul line because you have to guard them so far out,” McCasland said. “They are both efficient players in different ways.”
They’ve both received a stack of accolades as a result.
Walker was the C-USA Player of the Year last season, the Preseason Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign and was also recently named to the midseason watchlist for the Oscar Robertson Trophy that goes to the player of the year in college basketball.
Perry was the Sixth-Man of the Year in C-USA last season and was also a first-team all-league pick. He was a preseason all-conference selection again this season.
Perry has UNT back in the hunt for another C-USA championship. The Mean Green have won either the regular season title or tournament championship in each of the last three seasons.
Perry has played a key role along the way, hitting one big shot after another. He hit five shots in the final four seconds of regulation last season to win or tie games last season.
“Tylor is an elite shooter and a leader,” UNT guard Matthew Stone said. “He tells us in huddles what we’re doing right and wrong.”
That combination of skills makes Perry one of the elite short guards in the country playing outside the power conferences. Liberty’s Darius McGhee and Oral Roberts Max Abmas are averaging more than 20 points per game and are also on the list.
Walker missed UNT’s 63-52 win over UAB earlier this season due to a foot injury but has quickly returned to form heading into what might be the only meeting this year between Perry and Walker.
“We’re both very good shooters from the outside and can stretch the floor as smaller guards,” Perry said. “That’s a threat to any team when you have guards who can shoot it well like both of us can.”
