North Texas put together a remarkable run under Seth Littrell over seven seasons.
UNT went to six bowl games in that span. That’s no small feat considering the Mean Green have played in 14 bowl games ever.
Several of the players who helped spark that run appeared near the top of our annual UNT roster rankings over the last few years.
Most of those players are gone, including linebacker KD Davis and offensive lineman Manase Mose, clearing the way for a host of newcomers to the top of the list this year.
UNT is hoping that those players can help the Mean Green thrive in their first season under new coach Eric Morris.
Here are the top five to complete this year’s countdown.
5. Roderic Burns, wide receiver
Burns joined UNT as a walk-on and has grown into one of the Mean Green’s top players over the years.
The 5-foot-9 slot receiver led UNT in catches (40) and receiving yards (676) last season. He’s started 24 games over the last two years.
UNT lost three of its top five pass-catchers after last season. Burns will have to play a key role for the Mean Green this fall.
The challenge is one Burns appears prepared to face. He’s better known at UNT as “HMO,” which is short for Hustle Moves Only.
Burns’ personal credo also doubles as the name for the clothing line he has been developing during his time at UNT.
4. Ayo Adeyi, running back
There weren’t many players in Conference USA last season who were as explosive as Adeyi.
The junior running back ranked seventh among Division I players with an average of 7.21 yards per carry in 2022.
Adeyi led UNT with 807 rushing yards and four touchdowns, despite splitting carries with a host of other talented running backs.
UNT is moving to a more pass-heavy approach under Morris, but there is little doubt the Mean Green will look to get the ball to Adeyi early and often this fall.
3. Logan Wilson, safety
Wilson spent time at Kansas State and Louisiana-Monroe before finally finding a home at UNT last season, when he started 10 games last season.
The safety finished with 51 tackles and two interceptions on his way to earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors.
The Mean Green are depending on Wilson to build on that performance this fall as it transitions to a new 3-3-5 scheme.
2. Mazin Richards, defensive end
Richards was one of UNT’s more intriguing additions heading into last season. He also turned out to be one of the most important.
The former Burleson Centennial standout thrived at Eastern New Mexico, a Division II school, before entering the transfer portal and landing at UNT.
Richards wanted to prove that he could play on the Football Bowl Subdivision level. He did that and more while racking up 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks on his way to finishing fourth among UNT players with 78 tackles.
Richards was a second-team All-C-USA selection after shining as a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker last season. He’ll move to defensive end this fall.
1. Ridge Texada, cornerback
There might not have been a bigger surprise last season for UNT than the way Texada emerged as one of the Mean Green’s top players.
UNT turned to Texada after it lost starting cornerback John Davis to a season-ending knee injury in its season opener.
The McNeese State transfer went on to become one of the top players in C-USA. He led the league in pass breakups with 15 and intercepted three passes.
Two of those interceptions came in a win over Florida Atlantic, when he brought one back 58 yards for a touchdown. He returned another 60 yards to the FAU 1-yard line.
UNT had four players named to the All-C-USA first-team offense or defense.
Texada is the only one of those players who is set to return this fall. He’ll be one of UNT’s top players and most important leaders after earning third-team All-America honors from College Football Network.
CFN also named Texada its C-USA Cornerback of the Year.
Those honors and the way he produced last season make Texada the pick for the top spot in this year’s UNT player rankings.
