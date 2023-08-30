Who is Stone Earle? How UNT's starting QB reworked his throwing motion, sparking rise to the spot

Mike Keith wasn’t sure what to expect when he took Stone Earle under his wing.
The offensive coordinator at Parish Episcopal is a noted quarterback guru and started working with Earle on refining his throwing motion back in March. Earle was sitting third on UNT’s depth chart at the time, largely because he struggled with his accuracy.
Keith had a plan for how to rebuild Earle’s stroke. The one problem was time, specifically a lack of it before the beginning of the season.
Where Earle stands on UNT’s depth chart for its opener Saturday against Cal shows just how far he’s come. Earle looked like a different player this fall and went from third string to starter in a matter of weeks.
“The craziest part of it is he made the change in three and a half months,” Keith said. “It shows who he is. It takes most guys a year and a half. You think about Tim Tebow. He was never really able to change his throwing motion.”
Earle making the transformation the former Florida standout and Denver Broncos quarterback couldn’t points to the work ethic that has powered him through his rise in football. He was never the biggest quarterback or the one with the most natural talent.
The 6-foot junior is set to start at the Football Bowl Subdivision level despite those challenges.
“I’m just excited for this opportunity,” Earle said. “There have been some tough times being on the scout team, but I kept grinding and knowing that one day I’m going to get that shot.”
Those who helped guide Earle through his rise in football say that drive is what helped him win the job.
“He’s worked so hard to be the guy and has been told ‘no,’ but you know what? He is that guy,” said Lee Vallejo, a longtime high school quarterbacks coach who mentored Earle for the last seven years. “He treats every rep like he’s playing for a state or national championship. That’s what he’s always done. It’s what makes him special.”
Following in the family’s footsteps
Earle’s dedication is no surprise considering his family’s background.
His father, John Earle, and his uncle, Guy Earle, both played in the NFL and the Canadian Football League as offensive linemen.
Stone Earle displayed the drive it would take to follow them into football at an early age.
“We’ve been working at it since Stone was in the first or second grade,” John Earle said. “He’d get up at five in the morning to run ladders and do push-ups. He’s always grinding and doing extra.
“An amateur does something until he gets it right. A pro does it until he can’t get it wrong. Stone has always had that mindset. There is only one way to get to where you want to go, and that’s hard work and hustle.”
That approach paid off when Stone Earle arrived at Birdville.
Earle’s work ethic impressed Allen Smith, the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. His drive to succeed also helped win over teammates.
“He was that quiet leader,” Smith said. “I tell my quarterbacks all the time, you are thrown into a leadership position whether you want it or not. Everyone needs to know the huddle is yours.
“Stone had that leadership quality. Everyone was going to follow him. If he said something, people were going to listen.”
That trait was among the reasons Earle took over as Birdville’s starting quarterback in his sophomore season.
Earle went on to throw for 5,268 yards and 67 touchdowns combined his junior and senior campaigns.
“I don’t know why he wasn’t a higher-profile recruit,” Smith said. “He wasn’t very tall and we struggled until going 12-2 and making the regional final his junior year. That put him on the radar.
“A lot of the smaller schools were interested in him.”
Finding his way in college
Abilene Christian, which competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level, was among them and signed Earle.
He played in two games in 2020 and started the first seven games of 2021 before an injury knocked him out of the lineup.
Earle threw for 150 yards against Virginia in his first start at ACU and also played against Army. He entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season and landed at UNT, where his odds of starting seemed slim.
Then-starter Austin Aune, who led UNT to the 2021 Frisco Football Classic, elected to return for an additional season in 2022 at the age of 29. UNT also had Memphis transfer Grant Gunnell on the roster.
Earle kept working anyway. He played sparingly last season as a wildcat quarterback and spent time sharpening his skills with Vallejo. The San Marcos offensive coordinator and former Guyer assistant has tutored a long line of former Guyer standouts, including Shawn Robinson and J.W. Walsh. Vallejo was in Denton this summer coaching Earle and Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, another Guyer product.
“Stone had guys out there running full speed because they didn’t want to disappoint him,” Vallejo said. “He wasn’t North Texas’ starter then, but the guys would still come to throw with him because he has that moxie.”
℃ℓєⓋẸ𝔩𝓐𝐍Đ! This is for you.— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) August 9, 2023
.@StoneEarle_ 📬 @treyhunnndo #GMG | @Rhinobldg pic.twitter.com/cRfXZcqvM1
The final adjustment
That moxie wouldn’t have mattered had it not been for the adjustment Earle made to his throwing motion over the last few months.
UNT brought in highly regarded Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers in December. Jace Ruder, another backup on the roster who started his career at North Carolina, had one of his best series of practices during spring drills.
Earle did just enough to hang in as the third quarterback following UNT’s spring game in late April.
Landing at third on the depth chart kept Earle in the race before he refined his delivery with Keith, who developed SMU quarterback Preston Stone and also worked with Boise State starter Taylen Green.
“When I met Stone, he threw absolute missiles,” Keith said. “He was just so high with his delivery, which is why he wasn’t accurate. We moved his arm down and made him more fluid.
“He took coaching well. The thing that Stone does that most guys don’t do is work to the point where we can pick up where we left off each time we practice. He’s always polished what we worked on before.”
That work paid off when Earle quickly climbed UNT’s depth chart in fall practice.
UNT coach Eric Morris and his staff chart the throws quarterbacks make in team settings.
“His accuracy and completion rate went up,” Morris said. “His intermediate stuff was really good, and he was able to push the ball down the field at times to create explosive plays.
“He has done a great job of not revamping but fitting more into our offense by becoming a better and more accurate passer.”
Roderic Burns led UNT in receptions and receiving yards last season and can see the difference.
“The biggest improvement with Stone is his ball placement,” Burns said. “He separated himself in the competition with that and by going through his reads and controlling the offense.
“He can fire it in there or put touch on it now.”
Earle spent years working to reach that point and never let up, even when he looked like a long shot in the quarterback race heading into fall camp.
“I kept working on my craft, whether that was mechanics, footwork or watching film on my phone and iPad, going through all the plays,” Earle said. “I tried to get more comfortable in the offense. That way, when fall camp came around, I could just go out there and play.”
That is exactly what Earle did over the last few weeks, adding to the family’s football legacy established by his father and uncle. Earle will not only start for UNT, he was also voted a captain by his teammates.
“Growing up, my dad was my idol,” Earle said. “He showed me that in order to get to the place I want to be, I had to keep working and doing the extra that no one else is doing.”
That little bit of extra work came in the form of a series of throwing sessions with Keith. They changed the course of Earle’s career that will reach new heights Saturday when he runs on to the field at DATCU Stadium as an FBS starter for the first time.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.