The 15-day window for players to enter their name in the transfer portal ends Sunday. North Texas coach Eric Morris has added several key transfers since arriving in December and has lost a few significant contributors who have entered their names in the portal before signing with other teams.

The NCAA transfer portal closes today, wrapping up a 15-day period where players in college football are free to enter their names and explore options to continue their careers at another school.

