The NCAA transfer portal closes today, wrapping up a 15-day period where players in college football are free to enter their names and explore options to continue their careers at another school.
It’s been an eventful time for North Texas, and it might not be done yet. There is always a chance news comes down late that another player entered his name.
With all that has gone on since Eric Morris took over as UNT’s coach, now seems like a good time for a reset in terms of accounting — who’s entered the portal and where those players have landed, if anywhere yet, as well as the transfers the Mean Green have brought in.
The latest news came down late this week. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III entered their names, while former UNT defensive end Cam Robertson landed at SMU today.
Shorter led UNT in touchdown catches with 11 last season, when Nixon ranked second among Mean Green players in tackles with 104. Robertson was among UNT’s best young defensive players.
The loss of all three was a tough break for UNT, but let’s start with the positive. The Mean Green added several transfers at the semester break:
Chandler Rogers, QB, Louisiana-Monroe — Rogers got off to a bit of a slow start in spring practice before coming on late. He posted his best performance in UNT’s spring game and is in contention to start.
Paula Vaipulu, OL, Georgia Tech — Vaipulu was one of the more highly regarded transfers UNT landed and will contend for a starting spot in the fall.
Larry Moore, OL, Texas Tech — Moore was a top prospect coming out of high school and is getting a second chance at UNT after ending up buried on the depth chart at Texas Tech. He could serve as a backup tackle this fall when all is said and done.
Phillip Hill, DB, UNLV — Hill was among a host of midterm transfers UNT brought in to bolster its defense. He will head into the fall in contention for a spot on the depth chart.
Ethan Miner, OL, Arkansas State — Miner won’t arrive until this summer. He has experience playing center, where UNT is looking for a replacement for Manase Mose. Miner will have a chance to compete for a starting spot on the interior of UNT’s front.
Trey Cleveland, WR, Texas Tech — Cleveland had a spot in Texas Tech’s wide receiver rotation and showed signs that he could be an impact player for UNT throughout the spring.
Noah Rauschenberg, K, Baylor — Rauschenberg was a kickoff specialist for Baylor the last four years. It seems like a foregone conclusion that he’ll kick off for UNT. He’ll also compete to kick field goals and extra points when he arrives this summer.
Damon Youngblood, S, Louisiana-Lafayette — Youngblood will compete for playing time in UNT’s secondary.
There is a lot to like about the group of players UNT added from the portal. The vast majority were midterm additions who participated in spring practice.
Rogers is locked in a heated battle with Jace Ruder for the starting job. Stone Earle is also still in the mix.
Cleveland will contribute right away, while the additions UNT made up front offensively will also help.
The downside of the way the late transfer period unfolded was the number of key contributors the Mean Green saw enter the portal.
A few of those players have already found new homes, while a few are weighing intriguing options.
The following is a look.
Jake Roberts, tight end — Roberts hit the portal shortly after the season and landed at Baylor. He finished third among UNT players with 28 catches last season and looked at home at the Power Five level when he caught a team-high five passes for 60 yards in the Bears spring game.
Jyaire Shorter, wide receiver — Shorter has battled injuries throughout his career but losing the senior, if he does sign with another program, would be just as big of a blow for UNT as seeing Roberts land at Baylor. He finished with 628 receiving yards last season.
Larry Nixon III, linebacker — Nixon entering the portal came as something of a surprise considering he spoke glowingly of UNT’s prospects this fall following the Mean Green’s spring game. He has already picked up offers from Auburn and Miami.
Var’Keyes Gumms, tight end — Gumms ranked second among UNT players with 34 catches, including five that went for touchdowns last season. He was a top prospect on the transfer market and has signed with Arkansas.
DeShawn Gaddie, defensive back — Gaddie finished with 62 tackles and broke up 12 passes last season. He was a key member of UNT’s secondary for the last three seasons. Gaddie was expected to land at Ole Miss but is not listed on the Rebels roster.
Cam Robertson, defensive end — Robertson was among UNT’s more promising young defensive players and finished with five quarterback hurries in limited time. Robertson picked up offers from Cal, Colorado and Indiana before committing to SMU today. Seeing a key player leave the program is tough for UNT. Seeing him land with the Mustangs makes it that much worse.
Asher Alberding, tight end — Alberding excelled as a blocking tight end at UNT and followed former Mean Green offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch to Cal.
Grant Gunnell, quarterback — Gunnell’s career started on a high note at Arizona, where he started games in 2019 and 2020. He later transferred to Memphis and then UNT and saw his career fizzle out.
UNT had several other players who didn’t fill significant roles enter the portal, including offensive lineman Dane Jackon, defensive lineman Ta’Shoyn Johnson, wide receiver Khatib Lyles, wide receiver Latrell Neville, running back Preston Landis and defensive lineman Dayton LeBlanc. Landis landed at Texas A&M, while Lyles signed with Austin Peay.
