North Texas was on the verge of making program history just a few days ago as it prepared for the Conference USA championship game.
Wren Baker was still UNT’s athletic director and Seth Littrell the Mean Green’s coach as of Wednesday morning.
By Sunday night both were gone and UNT was entering a new era in program history. Baker left UNT to take over the program at West Virginia on Wednesday.
Littrell was fired just four days later after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the C-USA title game.
Where does UNT go from here? The question is one that will be answered over the next few days.
Time is of the essence when it comes to the finding a new football coach. The NCAA transfer portal opened on Monday, the midterm signing period is quickly approaching and a number of top coaches are being plucked off the market.
UNT will have plenty of options when it comes to finding a new coach. The school has a terrific home in Apogee Stadium and one of the best indoor venues at a Group of Five school in the Lovelace & McNatt Families Indoor Practice Facility.
What will make UNT’s search all the more interesting is that Baker is out of the mix after leaving the program.
The Mean Green’s former AD made a host of coaching hires that moved UNT’s program forward in a significant way after arriving in the summer of 2016.
Grant McCasland has put the Mean Green men’s basketball program on the national radar and guided UNT to an NCAA tournament win. Rodney DeLong did the same in softball.
Both have similar backgrounds. They excelled while coaching at the lower levels of college athletics, rose through the ranks and came to UNT to run a program a little closer to home.
Baker certainly gave UNT’s administration some ideas on his way out of town, but this search is now in the hands of university president Neal Smatresk and interim head athletic director Jared Mosley.
Smatresk had a hand in hiring Littrell, who enjoyed a successful run at UNT. He guided the Mean Green to six bowl games in seven seasons, including this year’s Frisco Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will coach UNT in an interim capacity in the bowl.
When it comes to who will take over full-time, here are some names to watch:
Justin Fuente, former Virginia Tech, Memphis coach
Justin Fuente was the name that was always first up when the topic of UNT moving on from Littrell was discussed.
Fuente enjoyed a terrific run at Memphis before coaching at Virginia Tech. He got off to a good start with the Hokies before struggling in 2020 and 2021.
Fuente left Virginia Tech late in the 2021 season and has a 69-54 record. He worked closely with Baker at Memphis and made a lot of sense up until last week when Baker left UNT.
Fuente still seems like a good option. He was an assistant coach at TCU early in his career, but one wonders what the interest level would be from both sides now that Baker is no longer at UNT.
Garrett Riley, offensive coordinator, TCU
UNT went with a young offensive coordinator last time around in Littrell.
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has a similar background. The difference is Riley has deep Texas ties.
Riley played for Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin and coached at SMU before landing at TCU.
UNT has struggled at times to generate interest in the program among the top recruits in Texas and connect with fans.
Hiring Riley would give UNT a chance to change that.
Graham Harrell, offensive coordinator, West Virginia
Graham Harrell knows UNT’s program well after working as Littrell’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18.
That would be a huge advantage for him if he were to come back to UNT. Harrell would also offer some of the same Texas ties that make Riley appealing.
He’s a Texas high school legend from his time at Ennis and played at Texas Tech.
Like Riley, one has to wonder how Harrell would do with the adjustment to being a head coach.
K.C. Keeler, head coach, Sam Houston State
If UNT wants to stick to the Baker route of hiring coaches who have won at the lower levels of college football, K.C. Keeler would make sense.
Sam Houston’s head coach guided the Bearkats to the 2020 national championship at the Football Championship Subdivision level. He also built nationally competitive programs at Rowan at the Division III level and Delaware at the FCS level.
Emmett Jones, passing game coordinator, Texas Tech
UNT has long viewed the Dallas area as a potential goldmine in terms of recruiting.
The school has a diverse student body that school officials believe should appeal to players from all types of backgrounds.
Jones coached at Seagoville, Lincoln, Skyline and South Oak Cliff before coaching at both Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Hiring Jones would offer UNT a chance to build a pipeline to the Dallas-area in recruiting.
Gary Patterson, special assistant, Texas
If UNT wants a proven coach, there isn’t a better possibility than Gary Patterson.
Patterson built TCU into a national power during 24 years at the school and won at least 10 games 11 times in his tenure.
UNT dreams of following in TCU’s path and rising through the ranks of college athletics programs.
Patterson is 62. Would he be willing to come to UNT and start over at a Conference USA school? It seems like a long shot.
