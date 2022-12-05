Where does UNT go from here art
Buy Now

North Texas is headed into its first coaching search since 2015 after firing Seth Littrell on Sunday night.

 DRC file photo

North Texas was on the verge of making program history just a few days ago as it prepared for the Conference USA championship game.

Wren Baker was still UNT’s athletic director and Seth Littrell the Mean Green’s coach as of Wednesday morning.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you