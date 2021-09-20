North Texas has endured its share of rough outings over the years.
The latest was one few saw coming on Saturday when the Mean Green were run over by UAB. UNT wasn’t expected to beat the Blazers — not even in the friendly confines of Apogee Stadium.
What was stunning was the way UNT lost. The Mean Green weren’t competitive in a 40-6 blowout to open Conference USA play.
UNT turned the ball over on its first offensive play when Jace Ruder threw an interception. It was all downhill from there, leaving the Mean Green searching for answers.
“We have to have a gut check and figure out who this team is,” UNT running back DeAndre Torrey said.
UNT needs to find solutions in a hurry heading into another challenging C-USA game on Saturday at Louisiana Tech. There was no bigger takeaway from the weekend for the Mean Green.
UNT is just three games into its season but can’t afford to let the year continue to get away after falling to 1-2 with a terrible loss to UAB.
The Blazers didn’t just beat the Mean Green, they ran them out of Apogee.
UNT finished with just 99 passing yards and 220 total yards.
UAB took advantage of UNT’s struggles offensively after hitting on a host of big plays. Tight end Gerrit Prince caught three passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Littrell and his players called their game against UAB a measuring stick for where they stood heading into the weekend. Their performance against the Blazers didn’t paint a pretty picture.
“We were playing one of the top teams in the conference,” Littrell said. “That’s what it looks like when you don’t respond.”
The challenge now for UNT is finding a way to bounce back from one of the tougher losses in recent program history.
UNT has issues up front offensively
One of the surprising aspects of UNT’s 1-2 start to the season has been the Mean Green’s struggles to run the ball effectively.
The running game has been one of UNT’s strengths the last several seasons. UNT returned four offensive linemen who had combined to play in 105 games with 81 starts heading into the season.
Torrey led UNT with 656 rushing yards in nine games in 2020.
Those experienced players haven’t helped get UNT’s running game going. The Mean Green rushed for just 243 yards combined in losses to SMU and UAB.
UNT struggled to get any movement up front in its last two games behind its offensive line.
UAB has a stout defensive front that controlled the game.
“They played their defense,” Littrell said. “It’s what you see on tape.
“It wasn’t anything special schematically. Quite frankly, they just whipped us.”
UNT’s offense goes as its running game goes. The Mean Green have to get back on track if they hope to get to where they want to go this season.
“It starts up front,” Littrell said. “You have to find a way to run the football.”
UNT still has quarterback issues
UNT’s hope heading into the season was that it would finally arrive at a steady quarterback situation after rotating Austin Aune and Jason Bean last season.
UNT was back to running multiple players in and out at the position in its loss to UAB. Ruder got the start but was yanked after his interception and taking a sack on UNT’s second series.
Aune came on but couldn’t get the Mean Green’s offense going either.
UNT finished with just 99 passing yards on 14-of-34 passing with an interception. The Mean Green didn’t score until Ruder found Detraveon Brown for a 3-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
UNT was without wide receivers Jyraire Shorter and Tommy Bush due to injury. That didn’t help matters, but Ruder and Aune didn’t impress when they had opportunities.
“I’m never going to make excuses no matter how many guys are out,” Littrell said. “The next guy has to step up. We have to put them in position to make plays.”