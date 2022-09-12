UNT-Texas Southern WWL
North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III (27) pulls free from Texas Southern defenders during the Mean Green’s win over the Tigers last week at Apogee Stadium.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas inched a little closer to where it wants to be at the end of the season on Saturday, when the Mean Green rolled past Texas Southern 59-27 at Apogee Stadium.

The win pushed UNT to 2-1 heading into a game at UNLV this week. The Mean Green are off to their best start since 2018, when they ran out to a 4-0 record.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

