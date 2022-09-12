North Texas inched a little closer to where it wants to be at the end of the season on Saturday, when the Mean Green rolled past Texas Southern 59-27 at Apogee Stadium.
The win pushed UNT to 2-1 heading into a game at UNLV on this week. The Mean Green are off to their best start since 2018, when they ran out to a 4-0 record.
Before we turn our attention to the Rebels, it's time for this week's edition of what we learned, our look back at UNT's last game and what it means.
1. UNT doing what it’s supposed to, which not every team in college football can say
UNT certainly wasn't perfect in its win over Texas Southern.
The Mean Green gave up more points than they would have liked and let the Tigers hang aound for longer than expected.
The bottom line is that UNT won. That's more than one can say for Texas A&M and Notre Dame.
The Aggies lost to Appalachian State, while Marshall took down the Fighting Irish.
"We are going to enjoy this one but understand that we have a lot of work to do moving forward," UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the game.
That exactly the approach UNT should take. The Mean Green certainly have room for growth, but the point is they're growing.
It would have been easy for UNT to go into the tank after being blown out by SMU 48-10. It certainly looked like its fan base did.
The official attendance for UNT's win over Texas Southern was 15,984.
The Mean Green got back up and took a step in the right direction with their win over the Tigers. There is something to be said for that, even if UNT wasn't perfect.
2. Austin Aune continues to show why he's UNT's starter
Austin Aune's grip on the starting quarterback job was tenuious heading into the offseason.
The further UNT gets into the season, the more it looks like Aune will be the Mean Green's starter throughout his final season of college football.
The former Argyle standout threw for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing with no interceptions against Texas Southern. Aune is in a tie for fifth nationally with seven touchdowns and ranks 10th with an average of 15.61 yards per completion.
Those two statistics show that Aune is doing a pretty good job in UNT's offense. The Mean Green aren't a spread, dink and dunk team.
UNT is running the ball and trying to hit shots down the field.
Could Aune's completion 52.6 completion percentage be better? Has he missed some throws? Sure.
Does he have room to improve? No doubt.
The fact remains that Aune is averaging 213.3 passing yards per game and has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 7-2 for a team that relies on its running game.
UNT has felt so comfortable with Aune that backup Grant Gunnell has barely gotten off the bench late in blowout games.
If there was any doubt that Aune is UNT's starter this year, it's all but gone.
3. UNT has some work to do defensively
UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett made a huge impact in his first season with the Mean Green while completely turning around one of the nation's worst defenses.
That performance that saw the Mean Green cut the number of points they allowed per game from 42.8 in 2020 to 27.5 last season set up high expectations for this year.
Going from terrible to average is tough. Going from average to great is even tougher.
Tackling that challenge has been an even bigger task after the Mean Green lost so many key players after last season. Defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy transferred to UCLA.
Defensive tackle Dion Novil, linebacker Tyreke Davis and safety Makyle Sanders graduated.
Cornerback John Davis Jr. hasn't played since being injured in a season-opening win over UTEP.
UNT clearly missed those players in its loss to SMU, which looks like one of the best Group of Five teams in college football. Giving up 27 points to Texas Southern wasn't ideal either.
The Mean Green have room for growth as they adjust to having several new players in key spots.
Linebacker Mazin Richards is in his first season playing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level after transferring up from DII Eastern New Mexico. Defensive end Tom Trieb has shown signs of settling in and becoming the player UNT expected after he transferred in from College of DuPage.
The Mean Green will get to where they want to be under Bennett. He knows exactly what he's doing.
It just might take a while for UNT to hit its stride.