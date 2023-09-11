North Texas dropped to 0-2 on the season last week, when the Mean Green fell to Florida International 46-39.
UNT had a chance to tie the game up in the closing minutes but couldn’t convert and will head to Louisiana Tech on Saturday looking for the first win of the Eric Morris era.
Before we turn our attention to the Mean Green’s second straight game against a former Conference USA rival, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, a look back at UNT’s last game and what it tells us about where this team stands.
UNT’s QB situation is far from settled
The Mean Green seemed to be on the other side of a messy quarterback battle following their season-opening loss to Cal.
UNT started out with five players competing for the job in spring practice before whittling the field down and picking Stone Earle.
The choice was something of a surprise. Morris and his staff didn’t have a lot of time to sort through the options on the transfer market but ended up with a player with a proven pedigree at the major college level in Chandler Rogers.
When Earle threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns against Cal, the battle seemed settled, especially after Rogers struggled in mop-up duty.
The dynamics changed in a hurry when Earle went just 10-for-20 for 96 yards and touchdown against FIU.
Earle did rush for 67 yards, but tossed two interceptions and had a third called back by a penalty. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown. He was also sacked twice.
UNT made the change to Rogers to start the second half. He responded by throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-15 passing.
Rogers also rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown.
“Stone was cramping up at halftime,” Morris said after the game. “We decided to go to Chandler. He did a great job. It was a last-minute change. He didn’t have time to think about it and didn’t warm up that much. He went in there and moved the football.”
Morris quickly shot down the idea that UNT would make a change after what transpired against FIU.
After the spark Rogers provided against FIU, it’s hard to imagine UNT not at least thinking about it.
Rogers started 18 games at Louisiana-Monroe, where he threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons. He has a far better pedigree than Earle, who came to UNT from Abilene Christian, which competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
“I stayed ready and prepared like a starter,” Rogers said. “I was in this position at Louisiana-Monroe. I know I am one play away and know how to prepare.”
Rogers’ performance will certainly give UNT’s staff something to think about this week.
UNT’s defensive issues are real
There was a school of thought that UNT’s issues defensively in its season opener could be explained at least in part by the fact the Mean Green faced Cal.
The Golden Bears are a Power Five team with high-end talent.
The hits just kept on coming for UNT in its loss to FIU. The Panthers hung 514 yards on the Mean Green.
FIU scored 14 points in a win over Maine the week before playing UNT.
The Mean Green rank No. 131 out of 132 teams nationally in scoring defense with an average of 52 points allowed per game.
“We have to figure out a way to stop the run or it will be the longest year in North Texas football history,” Morris said. “We don’t know if it’s a personnel or scheme thing, but we will figure it out.”
Morris has a point. UNT is allowing 292 rushing yards per game, which is 11.5 yards more than any other team in the country.
If there were any doubts about UNT having issues defensively, they’re gone now.
The running game is on its way back
One of the biggest surprises of UNT’s loss to Cal in the opening week of the season was the Mean Green managing just 41 rushing yards.
UNT’s running game has been one of its biggest strengths for years.
The Mean Green aren’t going anywhere if they can’t run the ball, and they made progress in their loss to FIU.
UNT rolled up 251 yards and two touchdowns. The surprise was that two of the Mean Green’s top three rushers were Earle and Rogers, who posted 67 and 49 yards, respectively.
Rogers put UNT up in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run.
“The quarterback run game was good,” Morris said. “Stone did a good job of getting out of the pocket and Chandler did some good things in the running game.”
Running back Oscar Adaway III posted 57 yards and scored on a 15-yard run.
Adaway combined with Ikaika Ragsdale, Isaiah Johnson and Ayo Adeyi for 2,391 rushing yards last season.
UNT was able to get its running game going against FIU but still needs to get its running backs involved. All four have combined for 200 yards through two games.
