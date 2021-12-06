North Texas secured its postseason future on Sunday when the Mean Green accepted a berth in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT is set to face Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
UNT and Miami are both 6-6. The Mean Green are looking to break through for their first bowl win under Seth Littrell, who has UNT in the postseason for the fifth time in six seasons.
Before we turn our attention to UNT’s preparations for the bowl, it’s time for the weekly edition of What We Learned, a look back at what transpired over the weekend for the Mean Green and Conference USA.
UNT has its best shot in years at a bowl win
Bowl matchups are one of the overlooked factors in the rise and fall of teams at the Group of Five level.
Conference, bowl and school officials all have a hand in hashing it out. The right matchup can put a team in position for a postseason win that can bolster a coach’s resume and help tremendously in recruiting.
Land in the wrong game and a team can end up in the spot UNT has been in far too often the last couple of years.
Appalachian State took UNT to the woodshed last year in a 56-28 win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mountaineers wound up 9-3 and just outside the AP Top 25.
A nationally ranked Utah State hammered the Mean Green 52-13 in in the New Mexico Bowl in 2018. UNT lost quarterback Mason Fine in the opening moments of the game and was without star wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. due to injury.
Troy had one of its best teams in years in 2017 and beat UNT 50-30 in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl.
A matchup with Miami gives UNT its best chance at a bowl win since it fell to Army in overtime in the 2016 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Miami is a quality team but doesn’t have a first-round NFL draft pick at quarterback the way Utah State did with Jordan Love. The RedHawks certainly don’t have the talent across the board that App State and Troy did.
The challenge for the Mean Green is to capitalize.
There is no telling when UNT will get another bowl matchup that looks as favorable as its showdown with Miami.
UNT has some choices to make in recruiting
UNT’s coaches are out on the road recruiting and have some decisions to make in the next few weeks as far as how they fill out their 2022 recruiting class.
UNT has just a few seniors on its roster, including a handful of key players. That group includes defensive tackle Dion Novil, running back DeAndre Torrey and linebacker Tyreke Davis.
Sophomore quarterback Austin Aune is 28, has been at UNT four years and has a girl due early next year. He said after UNT’s win over UTSA that he will make a decision about his future after the season.
The Mean Green have four players committed thus far who could help fill the void those seniors leave. UNT is expected to sign a smaller class.
UNT will have more to sell now that it is headed to a bowl game.
Does UNT hit the NCAA transfer portal hard, look to the JUCO ranks for immediate help or stick with high school players?
Those choices will be critical for UNT.
UTSA took advantage of its window
UNT enters the postseason looking to take advantage of what looks like a golden opportunity.
UTSA, one of its key rivals, has already reached that goal.
The Roadrunners bounced back from a 45-23 loss to UNT to edge Western Kentucky in the C-USA title game at the Alamodome.
UTSA is 12-1 and ranked No. 24 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Roadrunners will face San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl.
For teams at the G5 level, it’s all about taking advantage of windows of opportunity. Teams at that level aren’t going to have a quarterback with the talent to lead a team to a conference title every year. They’re not going to have the experience and talent across the board to be elite either.
UTSA had 24 returning starters this season, including an NFL-caliber running back in Sincere McCormick, a good senior quarterback in Frank Harris and nearly its entire defense.
The Roadrunners capitalized by winning a conference title and will now look to add a bowl win.
UTSA will be in whole lot better position moving forward as a result.