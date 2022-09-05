North Texas fell to 1-1 on the season following a 48-10 blowout loss to SMU on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The loss will go down as one of the worst of coach Seth Littrell's tenure, both from a margin standpoint and from the perspective of what was on the line.
UNT had a chance to move to 2-0 and end the Mustangs' hammer lock on a series it now leads 35-6-1 after beating the Mean Green for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.
UNT will look to get off the mat when it hosts Texas Southern this week.
Before we turn out attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of What We Learned, a look back at the fallout from UNT's last game.
1. SMU is well ahead of UNT at this point
UNT's loss to SMU shows exactly where the Mean Green are when it comes to competing the the Mustangs.
UNT isn't close to being in the same league. The Mean Green's 38-point margin of defeat was the largest in the series since 1941, when SMU won 54-0.
UNT made a whole lot of mistakes that prevented the game from being closer. Mistakes in the red zone are a killer, and UNT had several.
A tipped pass resulted in an interception. A bad snap killed another opportunity for UNT to get into the end zone.
"It’s tough to lose like this," linebacker Mazin Richards said. "We will be better next week. We didn’t take care of business in all three phases."
The real downer for UNT is that even if it had played a cleaner game, it's hard to see where it would have made a difference in the outcome other than the margin.
SMU is just that much better than UNT at this point.
2. We may have overestimated the strength of UNT's offense
UNT's offense showed signs of promise coming out of its season-opening win over UTEP.
Austin Aune threw three touchdown passes, UNT rolled up 163 rushing yards and the Mean Green controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part in a 31-13 win.
UNT didn't look nearly as good offensively in its loss to SMU. It wasn't so much that the Mean Green didn't move the ball.
UNT finished with 202 rushing yards behind 117 from Oscar Adaway III. Aune threw for 186 yards.
The Mean Green just didn't finish. UNT had a field goal blocked, failed to punch the ball in after picking up a first down at the SMU 2-yard line and tossed an interception on a tipped pass from the SMU 3.
"We got in the red zone a lot and didn’t execute," offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. "If we would have scored, the game would have been a lot different. Those are mistakes we can’t make. We have to protect the ball and get into the end zone."
3. Trieb and other key additions may be coming on
Defensive end Tom Trieb was one of a few newcomers who showed signs that they could be settling in during UNT's loss to SMU after arriving at UNT in the offseason.
Trieb led UNT with seven tackles, posted two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.
That performance represented a dramatic step forward from UNT's season-opening win over UTEP. Trieb was credited with just one tackle in the Mean Green's win over the Miners.
Richards also made an impact while finishing with five tackles in his second solid game in a row. The former Eastern New Mexico standout posted four tackles against UTEP.
UNT is going to need both to play well if it is to bounce back from its loss to SMU and make a run at a winning season and a bowl berth.