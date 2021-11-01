North Texas snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 30-24 overtime win over Rice.
The Mean Green moved to 2-6 on the season and 1-3 in Conference USA play. UNT still has a chance to become bowl-eligible with six wins but will have to win its remaining four games to get there.
The next step in what UNT hopes will be a dramatic season-ending run will come on Saturday when the Mean Green travel to face Southern Miss.
Before we turn our attention to that game, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned, our look back at what transpired over the last few days for UNT and Conference USA.
UNT continues to show fight in midst of a tough year
UNT could have rolled over and quit a long time ago in a tough season.
The Mean Green lost a heartbreaker at Louisiana Tech and have suffered a series of devastating injuries.
UNT lost running back Oscar Adaway III before the season even began and has since lost wide receivers Tommy Bush and Jyaire Shorter to injuries. Fellow wide receiver Deonte Simpson was dismissed from the team.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has spoken over the last few weeks about how he and his team continued their search to find a way to win. The Mean Green needed to take the players they had left and figure out a way to use them effectively.
That is exactly what UNT did in its win over Rice.
One of the overlooked plays that helped UNT pull out the game came late in the fourth quarter. Rice was driving for the go-ahead score in a game that was tied at 17 and reached the UNT 27 before defensive end Kameron Hill sacked Rice quarterback Jake Constantine for a 7-yard loss.
Rice kicker Christian VanSickle missed a 53-yard field goal on the next play. UNT took over at its 35 and scored the go-ahead touchdown nine plays later.
Rice came back to tie the score and send the game into overtime, but UNT came through in the extra period.
“The sack was huge,” Littrell said. “There were so many big plays.”
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie came up with a pass breakup in overtime that was also important.
UNT didn’t have a big margin for error coming into the season and has seen it basically disappear since. The Mean Green still found a way to pull through against Rice and keep alive its hopes of becoming bowl-eligible.
The way UNT pulled through says a lot about the Mean Green.
KD Davis is one of the better defenders in C-USA
UNT linebacker KD Davis continued to show that he is one of the best defensive players in C-USA in the Mean Green’s win over Rice.
The junior finished with 18 tackles, the top total for a UNT player since at least 2000. Davis has finished with at least 10 tackles in three games this season.
Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blakenship is the only player in C-USA with more tackles than Davis, who has 59 on the year. Blakenship has 64.
Southern Miss safety Malik Shorts and Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate also have 59 tackles on the season.
Davis also ranks second in C-USA with 10.5 tackles for loss on the year.
UNT’s defense has shown dramatic improvement this season. UNT is allowing 33.6 points per game, down from 42.8 last season.
New coordinator Phil Bennett deserves a whole lot of credit for UNT’s improvement. After his 18-tackle performance against Southern Miss, it’s also time to acknowledge Davis’ role in UNT’s growth.
UTSA went all in on Jeff Traylor
UTSA continues to be the story of the year in C-USA.
The Roadrunners are 8-0 and ranked No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
UTSA coach Jeff Traylor’s name has started to come up in connection with other jobs, including the opening at Texas Tech. The assumption was that Traylor would soon be on his way out the door.
That all changed when UTSA signed Traylor to a whopping 10-year contract with an annual salary of $2.8 million annually. UTSA also agreed to increase Traylor’s salary pool for assistant coaches and support staff.
UTSA made a smart move in hiring Traylor, a former Texas high school coach. He’s 15-5 in his second season at UTSA and is on course to win C-USA’s West Division title and earn a spot in the conference title game.
UTSA is 4-0 in league play and is the only undefeated team left in the league. It won’t be easy, but if the Roadrunners can beat UTEP, Southern Miss, UAB and UNT to close out the regular season, they’d be 12-0 heading into the C-USA title game.
Traylor is tied to Texas in terms of his future as a head coach because of his background. He was never going to head to another state where he wouldn’t have the local recruiting connections he does now.
UTSA took a calculated risk by locking him up for a decade. He’s not going anywhere if the program regresses in the next few years.
That risk is more than worth it for the upside Traylor provides that has been evident all season. He’ll have a whole lot more to sell now that he has long-term security.
We’ll soon see if Taylor and UTSA can cash in on the recruiting trail.