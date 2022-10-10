North Texas took a much-needed break as its season hit the midway point last week.
The Mean Green are 3-3 and, more importantly, 2-0 in Conference USA. UNT will look to stay perfect in league play on Saturday when it hosts Louisiana Tech.
The Bulldogs (2-3) opened their C-USA slate with a 41-31 win over UTEP last week.
Before we turn our attention to that game, it's time for this week's edition of what we learned. This week, we look back at what transpired in C-USA and how it affects UNT's path moving forward the rest of the season.
The path to the C-USA regular season title runs through San Antonio
The biggest game of the weekend — and arguably the regular season — in C-USA was played on Saturday in San Antonio.
UTSA hosted Western Kentucky in a rematch of last season's conference title game. And it was a thriller once again.
The Roadrunners pulled out a 31-28 win and moved to 2-0 in league play. There are four unbeaten teams left in C-USA.
Rice and Louisiana Tech are both 1-0.
The Mean Green have just as good of a shot of winning the league title as any of the other three unbeatens but UNT does have to play UTSA (4-2) in San Antonio in two weeks.
UNT's chances to win C-USA's regular season title would rise significantly if the Mean Green could pull out a win in the Alamodome. UNT is 1-3 all-time in San Antonio with that win coming in 2018.
UTSA will almost certainly by 3-0 in C-USA when that game comes around. The Roadrunners face Florida International in Miami on Friday. WKU beat FIU 73-0 earlier this season.
That's not a typo. WKU really did hang 73 on the Panthers.
UNT is favored to beat Louisiana Tech at home.
If it all plays out as expected, UNT will head to San Antonio for what would be a huge game in C-USA. The Mean Green stunned UTSA last season 45-23 on a miserable, rainy day in Denton, spoiling the Roadrunners unbeaten season.
UTSA will be out for revenge. UNT could be looking to grab control of the C-USA race by beating the Roadrunners.
It's dangerous to look too far ahead when it comes to the conference title chase. UTSA could slip up and fall to FIU.
UNT also has to take care of business against Louisiana Tech.
If the Mean Green do that, they'll have a chance to post what would be a monumental win at UTSA that would put them in the driver's seat in the C-USA race heading into a game at WKU.
Rice might be turning a corner
UNT doesn't play Rice until the final game of the regular season.
A few weeks ago, that was a game most people had on their list of probable wins for the Mean Green as they try to break through for their first winning season since 2018.
It will probably still be one UNT will be favored in, but the Owls are showing that they could be a much bigger threat than they have been in recent years.
Rice beat UAB in its conference opener and is 3-2 on the season heading into a game on Saturday at Florida Atlantic. The Owls won just four games last season and have a chance to get over the hump and become bowl eligible with six wins.
Rice has its best shot to add to its win total over the next month in games against Louisiana Tech, Charlotte and UTEP after facing FAU.
The Owls need to capitalize before they face WKU and UTSA in back-to-back games late in the season.
How Rice fares is a story to watch for UNT. How motivated the Owls are to play will be a key factor in UNT's regular season finale against Rice at Apogee.
Jeff Traylor has UTSA rolling
As tough as it is for UNT's supporters to admit, UTSA is on quite a roll under Jeff Traylor.
The former Texas high school coach made a gutsy call in the Roadrunners' win over WKU. UTSA faced a fourth-and-2 situation from the WKU 44 with 1:56 left while leading 31-28.
UTSA went for it and picked up the first down when quarterback Frank Harris flipped a pass to wide receiver Joshua Cephus. The senior twisted his body and reached out while being brought down by former UNT defensive back Upton Stout.
Cephus got the ball just past the first-down marker and UTSA ran out the clock.
UTSA improved to 23-9 overall and 14-3 in C-USA under Traylor. The Roadrunners have won 19 of their last 24 games.
UNT handed Traylor one of those losses and will look for another in a couple of weeks.
UTSA is on quite a run despite that loss to UNT last season.