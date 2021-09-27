North Texas dropped its third straight game on Saturday when the Mean Green fell to Louisiana Tech 24-17 in Ruston.
UNT is now in the midst of a bye week and will return to action at Missouri on Oct. 9. Before we turn our attention to where UNT goes from here, it’s time for this week’s edition of What We Learned.
Here’s a look back at UNT’s loss to the Bulldogs and what it tells us about the Mean Green.
1. UNT is in a world of hurt in the C-USA race
This goes without saying, but UNT has backed itself into a corner when it comes to remaining in the race for the C-USA West Division title.
The Mean Green looked like a long shot before the season started. UAB has played in each of the last three C-USA title games and was the preseason favorite in the West in the coaches’ poll.
UNT was blown out 40-6 by UAB and dropped to 0-2 with its loss to Louisiana Tech.
There have only been two instances since 2016 of a two-loss team winning at least a share of a C-USA division title. Louisiana Tech and UAB tied at 6-2 in 2019, while Louisiana Tech won the West outright at 6-2 in 2016.
The East hasn’t had a team with more than one loss come out on top in that span.
UNT would have to win its remaining conference games to get to 6-2. That scenario seems highly unlikely. The Mean Green have a host of tough conference games left, including a showdown with UTSA to cap the season.
The Roadrunners are 4-0 and have won at Illinois and Memphis.
“I am not worried about the record right now,” coach Seth Littrell said after UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech. “It’s more about fighting and grinding through it and getting one day and one week better. We can talk about the reasons. They don’t matter. We have to get better.”
2. UNT’s offense is no closer to breaking out
UNT is still waiting on its offense to break out and regain the form it has shown during most of Littrell’s six seasons guiding the Mean Green.
UNT did manage 17 points against Louisiana Tech, its season high against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. That’s still not what UNT is used to or what it’s going to take for the Mean Green to get to where they want to go.
UNT did run the ball a bit more effectively against Louisiana Tech while rolling up 241 yards. What the Mean Green failed to do was complement that performance with an effective night throwing the ball.
Starting quarterback Jace Ruder went 3-for-10 for 13 yards before being pulled in favor of Austin Aune. The former Argyle standout gave UNT a spark, but still ended up throwing for just 79 yards on 12-of-27 passing to go along with 56 rushing yards.
“We have to find ways, especially in critical situations to make routine plays,” Littrell said. “We had entirely too many drops. Guys are trying to step up and fight through injuries and pain. We just weren’t able to put enough plays together to win the football game.”
UNT is averaging 19.8 points per game, well off the 34.4 points the Mean Green managed last year.
3. UNT’s defense showed up late
UNT showed some promise after getting off to a tough start defensively.
The Mean Green were down 24-0 after Louisiana Tech scored on four of its first five drives.
UNT’s defense shut the Bulldogs out the rest of the way, which allowed the Mean Green to get back into the game.
The highlight of the night for UNT came after Smoke Harris returned a punt to the Mean Green’s 2-yard line in the second quarter. Louisiana Tech was already up 21-0 and on course to blow out UNT.
UNT linebacker KD Davis threw running back Harlan Dixon for a 1-yard loss on first down. The Mean Green then forced two incompletions. Louisiana Tech settled for a field goal.
“We went into the locker room and came back out ready to play,” UNT linebacker Larry Nixon III said. “We were more physical.”
UNT needed one more stop after Louisiana Tech got the ball back at its 24-yard line with 5:32 left while holding a 24-17 lead. The Mean Green came up short after the Bulldogs milked 3:55 off the clock with a 10-play, 44-yard drive that ended when Cesar Barajas missed a 50-yard field goal.
UNT couldn’t capitalize on its final chance after taking over at its 32 with 1:37 left but did show some signs of progress defensively.