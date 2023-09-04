The guessing game is finally over when it comes to what North Texas will look like in the Eric Morris era.
At least in part.
The Mean Green lost their first game under a new staff, 58-21 to Cal at DATCU Stadium.
UNT will look to bounce back on Saturday, when the Mean Green travel to play at Florida International.
Before we turn our attention to UNT’s showdown with its former Conference USA rival, it’s time for this season’s first edition of What We Learned, our weekly look back at the Mean Green’s last game and what it tells us about where UNT stands.
This is Stone Earle’s team
UNT’s quarterback battle was the story of the offseason.
The Mean Green started out with five players competing for the job.
Stone Earle won the right to start, but Morris made a point of mentioning that Chandler Rogers would also play.
There were plenty of lingering questions as to how UNT’s staff would rotate the two quarterbacks left standing.
The Mean Green’s game against Cal answered them.
Earle started and showed that he has improved since refining his throwing motion during the offseason. He dropped a perfect deep ball in to Ja’Mori Maclin for a 59-yard touchdown, one of his three touchdown passes on the day.
Earle finished with 174 passing yards on 12-of-19 passing with two interceptions.
Rogers came in when the game was out of hand and threw for 10 yards and an interception.
“Stone will still be our starter,” Morris said after the game. “We have trust in him. He’s earned it. We were looking for a spark there. The ball didn’t move particularly well when Chandler was in there, and he made some key mistakes.”
Legitimate questions can be raised about how good UNT can be with Earle as its starter. He transferred up from the Football Championship Subdivision ranks and Abilene Christian, but there’s no question he’s the guy the Mean Green will roll with.
UNT’s defense is a work in progress
UNT unveiled its new defense against Cal on Saturday.
It didn’t go well.
The Golden Bears rushed for 357 yards and six touchdowns on their way to rolling up 669 yards overall.
What one has to wonder is how much of UNT’s struggles were due to Cal having Power Five talent across the board and how much of it was issues that will linger the rest of the season.
The answer is probably a little of both.
UNT lost so many key players after last season, including linebacker KD Davis. His presence alone fixed problems for the Mean Green.
UNT’s other big challenge outside of replacing Davis is adjusting to its new 3-3-5 system.
The scheme can be effective when teams are trying to throw into a secondary with three high safeties. The tradeoff is that teams can be vulnerable to the run with only three down linemen.
UNT certainly was against Cal. The Golden Bears talented offensive line was a big reason for that, but will that issue persist?
The Mean Green aren’t small up front with Roderick Brown and Fatafehi Vailea. Brown checks in at 303 pounds, while Vailea is 282.
UNT moved Mazin Richards to the defensive end spot opposite Vailea after he played a hybrid linebacker/end spot last year.
The 240-pound senior was among UNT’s most productive players last season when he posted 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. He posted two tackles against Cal but didn’t make the types of game-changing plays he did last year.
UNT didn’t have a sack against Cal, which finished with 39 pass attempts.
There were some good signs, including an interception by cornerback John Davis. Linebacker Jaylen Smith also forced a fumble that safety Logan Wilson recovered.
UNT will try to build on those positives. The Mean Green won’t face another team as talented as Cal, at least not until it hits a tough stretch later in the season in American Athletic Conference play, and maybe not at all.
UNT has to start making some plays up front and put Richards in position to be productive.
UNT has something to prove in the running game
There might not have been a bigger surprise in UNT’s loss to Cal than the Mean Green’s struggles to run the ball.
The Mean Green rushed for 41 yards on 27 carries, its lowest total since posting 22 yards on 21 carries last season in a loss to UTSA.
UNT cleared the 100-yard mark in every other game last season and averaged 199.9 rushing yards per game.
The Mean Green’s top four running backs from last season all returned, as did several key offensive linemen.
The changes from last season are UNT’s scheme and its staff.
The Mean Green falling flat was likely due to facing a stout Cal defense that was smart enough to key on the run and make Earle beat them.
“Once we got behind, we didn’t lean on the running game enough,” Morris said. “They were good up front, have kids back and are super big, a lot bigger than us.”
Even though that was the case, UNT suddenly has something to prove as far as its running game goes moving forward.
