North Texas went to SMU on Saturday hoping to change the trajectory of its most important nonconference series.
The Mean Green showed some positive signs early when its defense dominated. UNT led by six late in the first half before SMU broke through and overwhelmed the Mean Green in a 35-12 win at Ford Stadium.
UNT dropped to 1-1 on the season after falling to SMU for the third straight year and the sixth time in the last seven meetings.
There was a time not too long ago when UNT appeared to be evening out a series that SMU now leads 34-6-1. The Mean Green won three of five games between the teams after knocking off the Mustangs in 2014.
The shift of the series back toward the Mustangs continued this year and is the biggest takeaway from the game in this week’s edition of what we learned.
UNT coach Seth Littrell acknowledged in the week leading up to the game that the Mean Green’s series against the Mustangs is an important one for the program.
UNT came into the day looking for its first win over SMU in Dallas since 1933.
Littrell acknowledged the Mean Green missed out on an opportunity after the game. He just wouldn’t say that chance was bigger than any of the others UNT will have the rest of the season.
“You have an opportunity every single game,” Littrell said. “It’s not just SMU. Losing hurts. Early on our defense kept us in it. We just couldn’t get enough done offensively.”
UNT and SMU have annual games remaining on their schedules through 2025 before a four-year hiatus in the series that will resume in 2030.
The Mean Green will have four more shots at the Mustangs before that break.
What transpired on Saturday makes the idea of UNT gaining the upper hand in the series seem like a longshot. The Mean Green played one of their best halves of football in recent memory defensively, forced four turnovers and still lost by 23.
“It’s disappointing, but one game doesn’t define the season,” UNT defensive tackle Dion Novil said.
UNT’s defense headed in right direction
The bright spot for UNT coming out of its loss to SMU was the performance of its defense that held SMU in check for much of the night.
The Mustangs didn’t score until Tanner Mordecai found Rashee Rice over the middle. Rice broke away for a 62-yard touchdown with 3:50 left in the first half.
The Mean Green gave up a series of big plays after playing well early, including an 85-yard touchdown run by Ulysses Bentley IV. UNT wore down late but came away encouraged by its performance.
“You never want to lose a game, but I am really excited because I thought we played well up until the end,” UNT linebacker Kevin Wood said. “Conference starts next week. We will learn from this and be a lot better next week.”
Littrell pointed to UNT’s third-down defense as the key to its early success against SMU defensively. The Mustangs went just 3-for-11 against the Mean Green.
“We played together early, got to the ball carrier and got him to the ground,” Littrell said. “We didn’t have a lot of missed tackles and got off the field. Our third down defense was good.”
UNT has work to do offensively
UNT’s loss to SMU exposed issues the Mean Green still have to work through offensively.
The Mean Green rolled up 506 yards but failed to take advantage of several key opportunities. UNT settled for two field goals in the first half when its defense controlled the game and was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run up the middle in the fourth quarter from the SMU 14.
UNT also had a pass intercepted in the end zone after it reached the SMU 16.
“Missed opportunities early were big,” Littrell said. “Our defense was getting stops.”
UNT came up with a promising performance offensively in a 44-14 win over Northwestern State to open the season but clearly took a step back in its loss to SMU.
UNT heads into Conference USA play this week averaging 28.0 points per game. That isn’t the type of production the Mean Green are looking for. UNT averaged 34.4 points last season.